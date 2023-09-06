Apple iPhone 15 Pro models could get a major price jump this year for THESE two major reasons

For almost a decade now, whenever Apple launches the new iPhone, the internet is abuzz with jokes and memes about how one might have to sell a kidney or some other body parts to be able to afford the iPhone.

This year though, the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro models are going to really eye-wateringly expensive, if rumours are anything to go by.

The upcoming Apple event scheduled for September 12 is generating significant anticipation, with the company poised to unveil its latest iPhone 15 series. With less than a week remaining until the year’s most prominent tech event, an influx of leaks is shedding light on what to expect from the 2023 iPhones.

While specifications and features have been the subject of online leaks on numerous occasions, one consistent trend emerging from these leaks is the expectation of a significant price increase for the new iPhones. Now, additional information concerning the pricing has emerged online.

iPhone 15 Pro models will be much more expensive

It’s been suggested that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might maintain their pricing from the previous generation, much like Apple did with the iPhone 14 series, which was available at the same price as the iPhone 13.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to see a notable price increase.

These details have already been circulating widely, thanks to leaks and rumors that have circulated online. Now, according to the source, the reported price hike for the iPhone 15 series can primarily be attributed to two key changes.

First, there will be a shift from stainless steel to titanium for the chassis.

The second reason behind the price increase is said to be the introduction of a new periscope lens camera system. Despite the expected cost increase, there is a prediction of strong demand for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple iPhone 15 series pricing rumours

The rumoured starting price for the iPhone 15 in the USA is expected to be $799, same as the the cost of the previous model. If we consider last year’s iPhone 14 series prices, the starting price for the iPhone 15 in India might remain at Rs 79,900. While Apple has kept the standard model’s price steady since the iPhone 13, there’s a possibility of a slight increase, although no official confirmation has been provided. The price of the Plus model may also stay the same, potentially resulting in a new version priced at Rs 89,900.

On the other hand, leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will not maintain their previous price points. The iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to be priced at $1,099, up from last year’s $999. In India, this could translate to a launch price of Rs 1,39,900, based on Apple’s pricing practices in India. Additionally, leaks indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may debut at $1,299, compared to last year’s $1,099. In India, this could result in an introductory price of Rs 1,59,900.