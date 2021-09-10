Friday, September 10, 2021Back to
Apple iPhone 14 leak hints at a punch-hole display, ditch camera bump and more

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is likely to feature three non-protruding big camera housings aligned in the same way as the current iPhone models.


FP TrendingSep 10, 2021 12:33:15 IST

Apple will soon launch the iPhone 13 series at an event scheduled for 14 September. Now that we have already seen a number of iPhone 13 rumours, it's time for details on the next iPhone. The iPhone 14's leaked image has appeared for the first time, giving us a look at how the 2022 iPhone might look like.

Popular leakster Jon Prosser has revealed the images of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and from the looks of it, there will be some visual changes. The 2022 iPhone is expected to ditch the notch and feature a center-placed punch hole.

It is also expected to say goodbye to the rear camera bump and feature three non-protruding big camera housings aligned in the same way as the current iPhone models. Much like the iPhone 12, the flat edges will remain.

The design appears similar to the iPhone 4 and the round volume buttons prove that. It is suggested that the iPhone 14 will have a titanium body.

However, there's no word on whether or not the design will remain so for all the iPhone 14 models. There are chances it could be slightly different for the non-Pro models. Apple is expected to release four models next year, but with a slightly changed naming scheme. There could be an iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Max, an iPhone 14 Pro, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While the Pro models are expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, the non-Pro models could get a 6.1-inch screen. All devices are expected to feature an under-the-display Touch ID. The iPhone 14 Max could replace the Mini variant and become the most inexpensive 6.1-inch iPhone. More changes are expected.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 series is set to launch next week. The devices are expected to come with a small notch, big batteries, improved cameras, and more.

