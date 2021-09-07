tech2 News Staff

Apple is expected to host a launch event this month wherein it is likely to launch iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7 and more. Although a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman hinted that there might be a delay in the production of the Apple Watch Series 7, it will still be unveiled alongside iPhone 13 series. He further revealed that the iPhone 13 expected to come with the satellite communication feature is likely to be available in select markets only.

According to Gurman, the reason behind the limited availability of the emergency feature is the limited hardware. He says, "Apple envisions eventually deploying its own array of satellites to beam data to devices, but that plan is likely years away from taking off.” He further explains that the new feature requires new hardware which is not ready yet. In addition to that, "it would be expensive and could cause a revolt from the phone carriers that Apple relies on.

To recall, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that Apple will include the technology in the 2021 iPhones. The new-gen phone is said to come with hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites. With this, users will be able to send a message or call someone even when no 4G or 5G network is available.