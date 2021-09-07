Tuesday, September 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 13's satellite communication feature to be available in 'select markets': Report

The new-gen phone is said to come with hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites.


tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2021 14:26:01 IST

Apple is expected to host a launch event this month wherein it is likely to launch iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7 and more. Although a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman hinted that there might be a delay in the production of the Apple Watch Series 7, it will still be unveiled alongside iPhone 13 series. He further revealed that the iPhone 13 expected to come with the satellite communication feature is likely to be available in select markets only.

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 12 series

According to Gurman, the reason behind the limited availability of the emergency feature is the limited hardware. He says, "Apple envisions eventually deploying its own array of satellites to beam data to devices, but that plan is likely years away from taking off.”  He further explains that the new feature requires new hardware which is not ready yet. In addition to that, "it would be expensive and could cause a revolt from the phone carriers that Apple relies on.

To recall, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that Apple will include the technology in the 2021 iPhones. The new-gen phone is said to come with hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites. With this, users will be able to send a message or call someone even when no 4G or 5G network is available.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple iPhone

Apple’s iPhone 13 will reportedly feature LEO satellite connectivity for emergencies

Aug 31, 2021
Apple’s iPhone 13 will reportedly feature LEO satellite connectivity for emergencies
Apple Watch Series 7 details set to feature bigger display, flattened edges and faster processor: Report

Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 details set to feature bigger display, flattened edges and faster processor: Report

Aug 31, 2021
Apple iPhone 13 series launch tipped for 14 September, pre-orders could begin from 17 September

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone 13 series launch tipped for 14 September, pre-orders could begin from 17 September

Aug 27, 2021
Rajasthan-based organisation files anti-trust case against Apple over in-app payment issues: Report

Apple

Rajasthan-based organisation files anti-trust case against Apple over in-app payment issues: Report

Sep 03, 2021
Apple rolls out vital app store changes in an attempt to stave off increasing regulation of Big Tech

Apple

Apple rolls out vital app store changes in an attempt to stave off increasing regulation of Big Tech

Sep 03, 2021
After Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite for Apple film

After Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite for Apple film

Aug 30, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021