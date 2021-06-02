FP Trending

Apple is allegedly making three larger-capacity batteries for its iPhone 13 series, with three different capacities. As per an image shared by a Chinese tipster on Twitter, showing the model numbers A2653, A2656, and A2660, the iPhone 13 series will have bigger batteries as compared to iPhone 12 with all variants acquiring extended battery life. As per the tweet, the iPhone 13 mini will have a 2,406 mAh battery while the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will sport a 3,095 and 4,352 mAh batteries, respectively.

This is a significant upgrade from last year’s iPhone 12 series. For the unversed, the iPhone 12 mini packs a 2,227 mAh battery, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have a 2,815 mAh battery each, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max packs a 3,687 mAh battery.

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max takes the biggest leap in terms of battery expansion. It packs nearly 18 percent over iPhone 12 Pro Max’s battery capacity. While iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 may get an approximately 10 percent increase in the battery capacity in comparison to their predecessors. Whereas, the iPhone 13 mini is going to have an 8 percent expansion, which is the least in the series.

Apart from the battery, Apple is also likely to upgrade its camera in the iPhone 13 series. Previous report hints that this lineup may be backed by the sensor-shift stabilisation technology to offer Dolby Vision support and better video stabilisation, unlike the 2020 releases where only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were launched with the sensor-shift stabilisation.

However, there has been no official word from Apple on the ongoing buzz yet.