Apple iPhone 13 is likely to come with an always-on display feature: Report

The iPhone 13 units are expected to come with the Samsung’s 120Hz LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays.


FP TrendingFeb 16, 2021 14:50:31 IST

After the global success of the iPhone 12 series, the hype and rumours linked to iPhone 13 have skyrocketed. Apple is expected to launch three models of the upcoming iPhone that include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to new leaks from EverythingApplePro-Weinbach, Apple is expected to bring Always-On display functionality to its upcoming iPhone 13 series. According to the video, the iPhone 13 units would come with the Samsung’s 120Hz LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays, and users will be able to see their time on display and battery percentage at all times.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Weinbach suggests that the Always-On display would have minimal customisability, where the clock and battery charge will always be visible while the notifications will pop up normally, where the screen won't light up entirely.

According to the EverythingApplePro video, the iPhone 13 lineup would come with an improved ultra-wide-angle lens, where the lens will reportedly still be of lower quality than the other two lenses, but Apple is working on improvements in this area.

Another camera improvement that could be seen on the upcoming iPhone 13 would be the Portrait Mode video support which is something Apple has been working on. This feature will help change the depth of field in the post while recording videos.

Other details from the video point to a stronger array of magnets for the MagSafe technology on the iPhone 13, along with new astrophotography features where users could point the iPhone up at the sky, switching to “astrophotography mode” where it could detect moon or the stars.

Apple AirTags is also expected to launch in March or April, while Apple Watch Series 7 would come with a blood sugar tracking feature.

