Apple recently launched iPhone 13 series that includes Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The four new iPhone models will now be available for pre-order in India starting today at 5.30 pm IST on Apple India online store and e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores. Notably, the iPhones will go on their first sale on 24 September in India. In addition to the iPhone lineup, Apple also launched a new iPad, iPad Mini and Apple Watch Series 7.

iPhone 13 series pricing, availability, pre-order sale offers

Here is the India pricing of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max:

Model Price iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB Rs 69,900 iPhone 13 Mini 256 GB Rs 79,900 iPhone 13 Mini 512 GB Rs 99,900 iPhone 13 128 GB Rs 79,900 iPhone 13 256 GB Rs 89,900 iPhone 13 512 GB Rs 1,09,900 iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB Rs 1,19,900 iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB Rs 1,29,900 iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB Rs 1,49,900 iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB Rs 1,69,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB Rs 1,29,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB Rs 1,39,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB Rs 1,59,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will come in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour variants. The two Pro models will come in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue colour variants.

As for the sale offers, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini buyers can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards via an Apple authorised distributor. Customers opting for iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max will get a cashback of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Other than this, buyers can also get an additional exchange discount of Rs 3,000 on exchanging old iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini specifications, features

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini feature a 6.1-inch and a 5.4-inch display respectively. They both are powered by A15 Bionic chip that has 6 core CPU, four-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. In terms of battery, the company has not revealed the actual battery capacities, but it reveals that iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will offer 1.5 hours better battery life than their predecessors.

The two models have a flat-edge aluminum frame with Ceramic Shield material on the front. They also come with an IPX6 dust and water resistance rating.

Lastly, in terms of camera, the two models feature a new wide angle camera that, as claimed by the company, captures 47 percent more light. It comes with 1.7 um sensor pixels and an f/1.6 aperture and even supports sensor-shift optical stabilisation. The two iPhones also come with a 12 MP ultra wide camera on the back. It also comes with a new Cinematic Mode that supports rack focus to focus on objects while moving.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications, features

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a 6.1-inch, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. They come with a variable refresh rate that ranges from 10 Hz to 120 Hz and offers 1000 nits of brightness. The peak HDR brightness of the two models is 1200 nits. They both also support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

In terms of design, both the Pro models come with a custom finish that is said to protect the handsets against abrasion and corrosion. Both the models come with a 77 mm telephoto camera that allows 3X optical zoom, a ultra-wide camera that captures shots up to 2 cm from the subject and a primary wide camera. All the sensors come with a Night Mode. Apple has also introduced a new Photographic Styles feature that allows users to customise the images in real-time using presets and adjusting Tone and Warmth sliders.

According to Apple, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer 2.5 hours better battery than their predecessors.

