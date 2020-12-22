Tuesday, December 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 was the best selling 5G smartphone of 2020: Counterpoint Research

The demand for the iPhone 12 series is likely to remain strong through Q4 2020, especially during the December festive season.


FP TrendingDec 22, 2020 18:43:03 IST

It turns out that the iPhone 12 has become the world's best-selling 5G smartphone in October, according to Counterpoint Research. According to the report, iPhone 12 captured 16 percent of the total global market, while the iPhone 12 Pro achieved a further 8 percent. It added that the iPhone 12 became the world-best despite a delayed launch, which only allowed two weeks of sales during the month. As per the report, the iPhone 12 Pro, which launched alongside the iPhone 12, was the second best-selling 5G model.

Apple iPhone 12 was the best selling 5G smartphone of 2020: Counterpoint Research

iPhone 12 series

It added that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro captured close to one-fourth of the total 5G smartphone sales in October.

According to the report, several factors drove the huge uptick for the iPhone 12 series. This included a large pent-up demand for 5G upgrade, especially within the iOS base. Strong carrier promos in the US accounted for over one-third of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro sales, followed by China and Japan, which too saw a huge demand.

The report added that compared to other 5G models, the iPhone 12, which is available inb over 140 countries has a wider market coverage and thus, better sales.

Furthermore, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro for the US have mmWave support and as a result, the penetration of mmWave capable smartphones increased to 12 percent in October as compared to 5 percent in September. Going forward, the report added that the high throughput and low latency of mmWave will help unlock the potential of 5G.

As per the report, the demand for the iPhone 12 series is likely to remain strong through Q4 2020, especially during the December festive season. Due to being launched late, the sale momentum will be pushed to subsequent months, thus maintaining the momentum of iPhone 12 series in early 2021 as well.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Samsung will continue to supply OLED panels for 2021 Apple iPhones: Report

Dec 16, 2020
Samsung will continue to supply OLED panels for 2021 Apple iPhones: Report
OnePlus 8T Concept phone will let users interact with the device with hand gestures: All you need to know

OnePlus 8T Concept

OnePlus 8T Concept phone will let users interact with the device with hand gestures: All you need to know

Dec 21, 2020
BS Yediyurappa assures support to restart production at Wistron's iPhone plant, says PM 'very worried' about violence

NewsTracker

BS Yediyurappa assures support to restart production at Wistron's iPhone plant, says PM 'very worried' about violence

Dec 17, 2020
Apple starts rolling out iOS 14.3 update with new features including ProRAW photography format

Apple

Apple starts rolling out iOS 14.3 update with new features including ProRAW photography format

Dec 15, 2020
Apple iPhone manufacturer Wistron says it suffered losses worth Rs 437 crore due to violence in Bengaluru plant

Wistron

Apple iPhone manufacturer Wistron says it suffered losses worth Rs 437 crore due to violence in Bengaluru plant

Dec 14, 2020
Apple is reportedly working on new ARM-based 32-core processors, may launch in late 2021

Apple

Apple is reportedly working on new ARM-based 32-core processors, may launch in late 2021

Dec 09, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020