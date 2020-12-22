FP Trending

It turns out that the iPhone 12 has become the world's best-selling 5G smartphone in October, according to Counterpoint Research. According to the report, iPhone 12 captured 16 percent of the total global market, while the iPhone 12 Pro achieved a further 8 percent. It added that the iPhone 12 became the world-best despite a delayed launch, which only allowed two weeks of sales during the month. As per the report, the iPhone 12 Pro, which launched alongside the iPhone 12, was the second best-selling 5G model.

It added that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro captured close to one-fourth of the total 5G smartphone sales in October.

According to the report, several factors drove the huge uptick for the iPhone 12 series. This included a large pent-up demand for 5G upgrade, especially within the iOS base. Strong carrier promos in the US accounted for over one-third of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro sales, followed by China and Japan, which too saw a huge demand.

The report added that compared to other 5G models, the iPhone 12, which is available inb over 140 countries has a wider market coverage and thus, better sales.

Furthermore, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro for the US have mmWave support and as a result, the penetration of mmWave capable smartphones increased to 12 percent in October as compared to 5 percent in September. Going forward, the report added that the high throughput and low latency of mmWave will help unlock the potential of 5G.

As per the report, the demand for the iPhone 12 series is likely to remain strong through Q4 2020, especially during the December festive season. Due to being launched late, the sale momentum will be pushed to subsequent months, thus maintaining the momentum of iPhone 12 series in early 2021 as well.