Priya Singh

Apple has finally launched the new iPhone 12 series in India at a starting price of Rs 69,900. Yes, they are costlier than the last year's iPhone 11 series but that is not the only thing bugging people this time. The new series hardly looks new because when it comes to design it clearly borrows A LOT from the iPhone 5. And to top it all, many are disappointed by the fact that Apple will not be including iPhone chargers and earphones in the iPhone box anymore.

All these announcements have burst into an Apple-roasting meme fest on Twitter:

The Ross and Russ memes:



IPhone 5 seeing the IPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/bIVmo8fTN0 — medina (@Medina_Ldn) October 13, 2020

iPhone 12 getting to know its design was copied from iPhone 5 pic.twitter.com/7c5zhCWRPq — this is me (@mykdjmaliq) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 right now:pic.twitter.com/wOT0MFXrXd — s Η α ʍ s (@Itz_shamsuddeen) October 13, 2020

£800 for the iPhone 12 that looks just like a iPhone 5, that shit better fly when I put it on airplane mode. pic.twitter.com/NRV9pPo5RO — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) October 13, 2020

Me walking into apple store to buy iPhone 12 even tho it’s just the 5 without those cameras #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/WwDRnxIWJ9 — 사무엘 #EndSars (@djzee_couture) October 13, 2020

So, in conclusion the iPhone 12 is a Reggaeton remix to the iPhone 5? pic.twitter.com/gznYLIBEOk — jorgieee♐️ (@jorgieeeee88) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 vs iPhone 12 mini

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/wqDdVKy9QL — future Strange (@snihyamitvayi) October 14, 2020

The kidney jokes:

Some are going to give their kidney for iPhone 12, which is just iPhone 5 with better camera quality pic.twitter.com/SfnOlUnTRV — christelle (@christelle1__) October 14, 2020

me heading to the apple store to buy the all new iphone 12 pro after selling my kidney. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/sETmThbOEl — J Ʌ M (@itsjameyyy) October 14, 2020

Since Apple apologised for slowing down the older iPhones to make users buy new ones a few years back, but people are clearly not ready to trust Apple again. And they have the most hilarious ways to express it:

My few months old iPhone 11s battery after todays #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dEOdMKakMX — nakulsoftyjoshii (@glitteryfartss) October 13, 2020

iPhone 11 batteries worldwide minutes after the iPhone 12 was announced:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/RV8Gan5zeO — jonado  (@jonadooflagos) October 13, 2020

my iphone 8 after apple launched the new iphone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/SzBcg6QPxd — (@justonekoala) October 13, 2020

And there are those who just cannot get over the fact that they will not get the charger and headphones in the iPhone box anymore. Who cares about the environment, right?

2016 iPhone 7 : no headphone jack 2017 iPhone X : no home button 2020 iPhone 12 : no charger or headphones in box 2021 iPhone 13 : no phone pic.twitter.com/ixA9T1YM1Q — IG BipolarThoughts (@IGBipolarThoug1) October 13, 2020

#AppleEvent Iphone 12 to come without charger in the box Meanwhile charger: pic.twitter.com/oruDpa8FbU — Jay_bhardwaj25 (@jaybhardwaj_25) October 13, 2020