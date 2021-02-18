FP Trending

Apple reportedly has found a way to fix the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini models without having to replace the entire unit, in case of hardware issues. According to the MacRumors report, the company has informed all Apple Authorised Service providers to fix the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models that experience issues with the logic board, Face ID system, or even a cracked rear glass, according to a report by 9To5Mac.

In case of the cracked rear screen, technicians will be able to replace the entire back panel of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models via the new enclosure affixed to the original display and rear camera. Under the circumstances, the handset is required to have a non-damaged display or rear camera and shouldn't suffer from functional failures to qualify for the same-unit repair method.

Reports add that the Apple Authorised Service Providers will have the new iPhone Rear System part with them that includes the logic board, battery, wireless charging coil, Face ID system, Taptic Engine, and more.

This will help in reducing time for repairs at Apple Stores and AASP's, as consumers generally have to wait for days before receiving the replacement unit. This according to the company is a part of its commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of the products sold by Apple.

The new update in Apple’s repair program will be available in all countries where the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are sold. The repair program will not apply to the other iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models.