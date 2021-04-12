Monday, April 12, 2021Back to
Apple iPhone 12 becomes the best-selling smartphone globally in January 2021: Counterpoint Research

The iPhone 12 series in total reportedly contributed 71 percent of Apple's total sales in January this year.


tech2 News StaffApr 12, 2021 10:33:21 IST

Apple's latest iPhone 12 series models have secured the top three places in the global best-selling smartphone category in January 2021, revealed Counterpoint Research in its Market Pulse report. The report reveals that iPhone 12 stood in first place followed by iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro (Review) in second and third place respectively. The iPhone 12 series in total reportedly contributed 71 percent of Apple's total sales in January this year. Apart from the iPhone 12 models, iPhone 11 (Review) and iPhone SE 2020 (Review) also made it to the "global top 10 best-selling smartphone models’ list".

The report adds that it is because of the delayed iPhone 12 series launch and increased demand for 5G phones that spiked the sales. iPhone 12 mini also made it to the list but secured eighth place. The report suggests that the iPhone 12 mini did not attract many buyers due to its "smaller display and lower battery capacity".

Xiaomi's Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 also grabbed a place in the list. As per the report, the smartphones contributed a 25 percent share of Xiaomi's total sales in that month. In addition to this, Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A21 also secured a place in the list.

