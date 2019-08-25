Sunday, August 25, 2019Back to
Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 mockup shown off in leaked video

The protruding triple camera module does show on the rear side of the mockup.


tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2019 08:52:38 IST

Apple's annual hardware event is scheduled to take place on 10 September. As is the case every year, iPhone rumours start flooding the internet months before the actual launch. Over the last few years, everything about the iPhone was already known before its launch day.

This year too, the trend continues.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 mockup shown off in leaked video

We already know that the iPhone lineup for 2019 will most likely be named the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. We have already seen renders of what the upcoming iPhones will look like. Now a new video has leaked online that shows off the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in all its glory.

According to a report in BGR, the schematics of the new iPhone were most likely stolen from the Foxconn factory which enables render makers to come up with the exact design renders. These design renders are used by third party case makers to make iPhone cases well before the actual iPhone launch. The video leak shows a Pikata case being tried on the iPhone 11 Pro which is said to be replacing the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to replace the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone 11 will replace the iPhone XR.

Of course, the model seen in the video made by ConceptsiPhone is a mockup which is as close to the iPhone 11 Pro design as we have seen in the renders earlier. The protruding triple camera module does show on the rear side of the mockup.

According to BGR, the iPhone mockups seen in the video get three things wrong. The mute button is expected to be a circular toggle as seen on the iPads whereas the mockup shows the same rectangular one as see on older iPhones. Also, the camera modules are expected to be colour matched to the phone colour, but the mockup shows them in black. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also expected to come with frosted glass back whereas in the video we see the same glass back as seen on the current generation iPhones.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


