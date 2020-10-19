Monday, October 19, 2020Back to
Apple iPad Air 4 with A14 Bionic chipset is now available for purchase in India at Rs 54,900

The new iPad Air features a 10.9-inch liquid retina display and is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset.


tech2 News StaffOct 19, 2020 10:36:23 IST

Apple launched the fourth-generation iPad Air last month alongside iPad 8th generation, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. The new iPad Air is now available for purchase in India via the Apple Online Store. An iPad Air teaser has also appeared on the Amazon India website. The highlights if the iPad Air 4 includes its A14 Bionic chipset, iPadOS 14 and Apple Pencil. To recall, Apple has recently launched the iPhone 12 series at a starting price of Rs 69,900 which is now available for pre-orders in India.

iPad Air 4

iPad Air 4 pricing availability

The new iPad Air comes in two storage variants. The 64 GB WiFi model is priced at Rs 54,900 and 256 GB WiFi variant will cost you Rs 68,900. The 64 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is priced at Rs 66,900 and the 256 GB variant is available at Rs 80,900.

In terms of colours, it comes in silver, space grey, rose gold, green, and sky blue colour variants.

The iPad is now available for purchase on Apple Online Store.

iPad Air 4 specifications

The new iPad Air features a 10.9-inch liquid retina display and is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset. Apple claims it is the first 5-nanometer chip in the industry. The A14 chip packs 11.8 billion transistors.

The iPad comes with Touch ID and support for Apple Pencil. The iPad sports the new magic keyboard. It comes with a USB-C port and features a 7 MP selfie camera, and a 12 MP camera at the back.

As per the company, it will offer up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‐Fi or watching videos and comes with a 20W USB‑C power adapter.

In terms of colour, it comes in Sky Blue, Rose Gold, Green Silver and Space Gray colour variants.

