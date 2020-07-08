FP Trending

Apple's iOS 14 brought new features such as widgets and the App Library. Now, iOS 14 beta 2 is all geared up to bring further finesse to the features as well as a number of bug fixes and performance improvements.

As per a report in 9to5mac, the iOS 14 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update.

In order to install the update, head to the Settings app > General > Software Update.

If you are unable to see the option for the iOS 14 beta 2, you need to keep checking as the update is still being rolled out.

The iOS 14 beta updates will be available to Apple Developers Program members at developer.apple.com and a public beta will be available for other users this month at beta.apple.com.

Reportedly, the new software version will not be complete till the end of the year and testers should expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 14 beta on their devices for the time being.

The report adds that Apple's upcoming iOS 14 update might let users pay for items by scanning QR codes that activate Apple Pay. The code was found in a public system API.

As per a report in MacRumors, the second beta of iOS 14 also contains a new Calendar app icon, with the day of the week abbreviated rather than spelled out. The clock icon has also been slightly tweaked with a bolder font and thicker hour and minute hands.

Apart from these, the new widget for the Files app can now be added to the Today View or the Home Screen and alerts are now being provided in cities with congestion zones that charge tolls.

As per the report, the Weather widget has been fixed so it no longer shows Cupertino instead of current location and emoji in Reminders lists have also been redesigned.

The iOS 14 beta 2 also has made changes to WiFi Privacy Warning, Control Center, and HomeKit Favourites.