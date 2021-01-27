Wednesday, January 27, 2021Back to
Apple iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, iPadOS 14.4 starts rolling out: What's new, compatible devices, more

The iOS 14.4 update brings fixes for three vulnerabilities that 'are said to be under active attack by hackers.'


FP TrendingJan 27, 2021 11:19:56 IST

Apple has rolled out watchOS 7.3, iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 software updates for its users. The headlining feature of watchOS 7.3 is the "Unity" watch face collection that will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later models. The Apple iOS 14.4 update is compatible with iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). iOS 14.4 comes with security fixes for vulnerabilities that as described by the company, "A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

WatchOS 7.3 "Unity" watchface.

WatchOS 7.3 update: What's new

Apple has released the new software update watchOS 7.3 for its Watch series. As announced in the press release of Black History Month, the update comes with a "Unity" watchface collection based on the Pan-African flag. In addition to this, watchOS 7.3 has also introduced the ECG feature and irregular heart rate rhythm feature for Apple Watch Series 4 and above in Japan, Mayotte, the Philippines, and Thailand. Apple Watch users will also see performance improvements and bug fixes in Control Center and Notification Center.

Apple has also rolled out the newly announced "Time to Walk" feature for Fitness+ subscribers. According to the company, "With Time to Walk, we’re bringing weekly original content to Apple Watch in Fitness+ that includes some of the most diverse, fascinating, and celebrated guests offering inspiration and entertainment to help our users keep moving through the power of walking."

iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4 update: What's new

The iOS 14.4 update brings fixes for three vulnerabilities that "are said to be under active attack by hackers." On the security page, Apple has not disclosed details about these vulnerabilities. As per the report, two of the bugs were found in WebKit, the browser engine and one in Kernel, the core of the operating system. The update also fixes issues including the Fitness widget not displaying updated activity data, image artifacts in HDR photos taken by iPhone 12 Pro, delay in typing and suggestions on the keyboard, audio stories of News app do not resume in CarPlay if paused to speak to Siri and enabling switch control accessibility that might prevent phone calls from being answered from the lock screen.

In addition to this, the iOS 14.4 update also comes with an improved iPhone camera that will enable users to scan smaller  QR codes, an option to classify Bluetooth devices type in Settings that can help in the identification of headphones audio notifications. It will also notify the user when the iPhone is not verified as a new genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro (Review) and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to a report by Apple Insider, the new iOS update also allows third-party companies user Find My app to locate lost items, an URL scheme that will make the hidden "Find My Items" menu appear in the app.

How to install iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 update

To install the latest update on your iPhone or iPad, follow these simple steps:

Visit the device Settings to get the latest update.

Step 1: Plug the device into power and make sure that it has internet access

Step 2: Go to Settings>General and then select "Software Update">Download and Install

Step 3: You can also tap on "Later" and select "Install Tonight" or "Remind Me Later". It will install the update accordingly.

