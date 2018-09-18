Apple for long has offered content restrictions in the form parents limiting access to music, movies and others which they feel are inappropriate for young Apple iPhone or iPad users. With iOS 12, however, these parental controls come improved, under the Screen Time section.

Here’s all you need to know about the Content Restrictions on iOS 12.

What is it and How to use it?

Content Restrictions on iOS 12 let you manage almost every aspect of your phone’s functionality ranging from whether a user can delete or install new apps to the use of location services. The function even though very useful, is most certainly, in our opinion, one of the most complex among the others. Here’s why.

When you open Settings, and tap on Screen Time, you will see an option called Content and Privacy Settings. Once you enter this section, you will realise that you can literally micromanage everything that will be henceforth allowed or not allowed on your device, based on your preferences. These options include ‘iTunes and App Store Purchases’ where you can control installing an app, deleting apps, and even in-app purchases; ‘Allowed apps’ which controls which apps will appear on your device; and ‘content restrictions’ where you can manage allowed store content, web content, Siri and games.

Content Restrictions is what we’re more interested in. The restrictions are specific to ratings for countries. So if you’re in India, you have the U, US, A ratings for Movies and TV shows. You can also decide whether you want 'Clean' or 'Explicit' content on Music, Podcasts, News and Books.

As far as the 'Web content' is concerned, you can choose between 'unrestricted access,' 'limited adult access' and 'allowed websites only.' This is especially useful for parents.

Coming to Siri, you can control whether it can do a web search or not. You also have an option to allow or forbid explicit language.

Why is it important?

The primary reason why this is an important feature is that it offers protection for your family members and yourself against explicit content. You can block specific apps and websites from your children or other users in the family which because you feel they are inappropriate and might cause harm.

The other importance of the feature is that privacy is enhanced because you can avoid someone else using your devices and control which apps use your location.

Purchases are also controlled in a way. If you can have a greater control over in-app purchases.

Do go through the section on your device. It is interesting to know what all is under your control and what isn't.

Hope that you have updated your device to iOS 12 which was released on 17 September globally. If you haven’t already, head here to find how to get the update and its top features. All iPhones, all the way back from the iPhone 5s to the latest ones, of course, are compatible.