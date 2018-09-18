Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 September, 2018 15:42 IST

Apple iOS 12 update: Here's how to block inappropriate content on your iPhone

With Content Restrictions on iOS 12, you can literally micromanage everything on your device.

Apple for long has offered content restrictions in the form parents limiting access to music, movies and others which they feel are inappropriate for young Apple iPhone or iPad users. With iOS 12, however, these parental controls come improved, under the Screen Time section.

Here’s all you need to know about the Content Restrictions on iOS 12.

Representational Image

Representational Image

What is it and How to use it?

Content Restrictions on iOS 12 let you manage almost every aspect of your phone’s functionality ranging from whether a user can delete or install new apps to the use of location services. The function even though very useful, is most certainly, in our opinion, one of the most complex among the others. Here’s why.

When you open Settings, and tap on Screen Time, you will see an option called Content and Privacy Settings. Once you enter this section, you will realise that you can literally micromanage everything that will be henceforth allowed or not allowed on your device, based on your preferences. These options include ‘iTunes and App Store Purchases’ where you can control installing an app, deleting apps, and even in-app purchases; ‘Allowed apps’ which controls which apps will appear on your device; and ‘content restrictions’ where you can manage allowed store content, web content, Siri and games.

Check out the Content and Privacy restrictions on the iOS 12. Image: tech2

Check out the Content and Privacy restrictions on the iOS 12. Image: tech2

Content Restrictions is what we’re more interested in. The restrictions are specific to ratings for countries. So if you’re in India, you have the U, US, A ratings for Movies and TV shows. You can also decide whether you want 'Clean' or 'Explicit' content on Music, Podcasts, News and Books.

As far as the 'Web content' is concerned, you can choose between 'unrestricted access,' 'limited adult access' and 'allowed websites only.' This is especially useful for parents.

Coming to Siri, you can control whether it can do a web search or not. You also have an option to allow or forbid explicit language.

Why is it important?

The primary reason why this is an important feature is that it offers protection for your family members and yourself against explicit content. You can block specific apps and websites from your children or other users in the family which because you feel they are inappropriate and might cause harm.

The other importance of the feature is that privacy is enhanced because you can avoid someone else using your devices and control which apps use your location.

Purchases are also controlled in a way. If you can have a greater control over in-app purchases.

Do go through the section on your device. It is interesting to know what all is under your control and what isn't.

Hope that you have updated your device to iOS 12 which was released on 17 September globally. If you haven’t already, head here to find how to get the update and its top features. All iPhones, all the way back from the iPhone 5s to the latest ones, of course, are compatible.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12: How to update your iOS device and get the latest features

Sep 17, 2018

iPhone Xs

Love for Apple Watch Series 4, hate for iPhone Xs pricing: Twitter reacts

Sep 13, 2018

iPhone names

Apple leaks names of new iPhones and Apple Watch variants ahead of launch

Sep 12, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone XR, XS, XS Max prices out: XS Max with 512 GB comes for Rs 1.45 lakh

Sep 13, 2018

iOS 12

Apple iOS 12 rolling out for iPhones and iPads globally on 17 September

Sep 13, 2018

iPhone Xs

iPhone XS vs Note 9 vs iPhone X vs iPhone XR: The ultra premium face off

Sep 13, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018