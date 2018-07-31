Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 31 July, 2018 13:50 IST

Apple iOS 12 beta 5 code reveals 2018 iPhone lineup could have dual-SIM support

Reports have suggested that the Plus-sized iPhone X will be getting this feature and only in selected regions.

For quite some time there have been persistent rumours about a dual-SIM functionality in the upcoming iPhones. Now it seems that the rumour could be on its way to becoming a fact after new information was uncovered in the iOS 12 developer beta 5 code.

Credits: 9to5Mac

Credits: 9to5Mac

As per the report by 9to5Mac, evidence of dual-SIM functionality was found in the iOS 12 beta 5 firmware's diagnostic reports which pointed out references to “second SIM status” and a “second SIM tray status”. Reports have suggested that the Plus-sized iPhone X will be privy to getting this feature and only in selected regions.

Many other smartphone makers have already been employing dual-SIM functionality in their devices including Apple's biggest rival Samsung. Many people have dual SIMs wherein one can be work-related while the other could be for your personal use. Having a dual-SIM phone will let you answer calls on both SIM cards in a single device. It is high time that Apple catches up with this trend.

In more recent news about Apple, images of what are claimed to be dummy units of two of the three expected new iPhone models showed up online. Popular tipster Ben Geskin shared images of what he claims to be the dummy units of the more premium 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and the affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.

The images don't really give us anything new to geek out on, but do confirm older reports which said that the 6.1-inch iPhone would feature a single-lens setup while the premium iPhone X Plus would get a dual-lens camera setup.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

also see

iPhone

Apple's affordable LCD iPhone and premium iPhone X Plus dummies leaked on Twitter

Jul 30, 2018

iPhone

Apple iPhone 9 Plus case renders show that its the biggest iPhone yet

Jul 17, 2018

wireless charging

Apple just patented tech that wirelessly transfers power to another device

Jul 27, 2018

Apple

Chinese manufacturer BOE aims to supply Apple with OLED display panels in future

Jul 23, 2018

Apple

A sized down iPad Pro 2018 may come without a headphone jack, say reports

Jul 29, 2018

Internet Speeds

Apple iPhones lag behind Samsung and Google phones in internet speed tests: Report

Jul 24, 2018

science

Dolphins

It's a dolphin, not a wholphin, say scientists on discovery of rare hybrid species

Jul 31, 2018

Space

Scientists detect first radioactive molecule in space from 17th century explosion

Jul 31, 2018

Space Talk

Postcards from space: Why do photographs clicked in space have no stars behind?

Jul 31, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Robot learns life-like moves from simulation without being programmed to

Jul 31, 2018