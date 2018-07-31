For quite some time there have been persistent rumours about a dual-SIM functionality in the upcoming iPhones. Now it seems that the rumour could be on its way to becoming a fact after new information was uncovered in the iOS 12 developer beta 5 code.

As per the report by 9to5Mac, evidence of dual-SIM functionality was found in the iOS 12 beta 5 firmware's diagnostic reports which pointed out references to “second SIM status” and a “second SIM tray status”. Reports have suggested that the Plus-sized iPhone X will be privy to getting this feature and only in selected regions.

Many other smartphone makers have already been employing dual-SIM functionality in their devices including Apple's biggest rival Samsung. Many people have dual SIMs wherein one can be work-related while the other could be for your personal use. Having a dual-SIM phone will let you answer calls on both SIM cards in a single device. It is high time that Apple catches up with this trend.

In more recent news about Apple, images of what are claimed to be dummy units of two of the three expected new iPhone models showed up online. Popular tipster Ben Geskin shared images of what he claims to be the dummy units of the more premium 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and the affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.

The images don't really give us anything new to geek out on, but do confirm older reports which said that the 6.1-inch iPhone would feature a single-lens setup while the premium iPhone X Plus would get a dual-lens camera setup.