Apple has come out with the second beta update for iOS 12.1 and it brings in a few new changes which include 70 more emoji characters and some other improvements in the camera sector.

This 70 new emojis include new characters with red hair, gray hair and curly hair. There also happens to be new emojis for bald people, and also new additions to the more emotive smiley faces.

Sports fans will be happy with the new emoji for softball, frisbee and lacrosse. There are also some new additional emoji representing animals, such as llama, mosquito, swan, and raccoon, join the kangaroo, lobster, parrot and peacock previewed on World Emoji Day.

In terms of food it would seem that the new beta has revealed the bagel and salt, cupcake, leafy greens and mango as well.

The iPhone XS and XS Max are also being plagued by another kind of issue which has been termed as 'beautygate'. Apparently, selfies from the iPhone XS and XS Max are smoothing out the skin making it look less realistic than it actually is. No word if this issue is going to be fixed or not in the beta.

(Also Read: Apple iPhone XS issues: Charging-gate is real; Beauty-gate apparent in low light)

The dual-SIM functionality that was introduced on this year's iPhones, has now been enabled with iOS 12.1 along with real-time Depth Control for Portrait Mode shots. Earlier you could only change the background blur when the photo had been clicked.