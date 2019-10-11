Friday, October 11, 2019Back to
Apple introduces a new feature to delete your interactions with Siri in iOS 13.2 beta

Apple explains clearly in the new update if you wish to opt-out of sharing audio recordings.


tech2 News StaffOct 11, 2019 08:04:09 IST

There had been a lot of controversies early on about how Apple has been recording your conversations with Siri for human testers to hear and improve the voice assistant's reliability. Now with the new iOS 13.2 beta update, you would be able to delete their Siri and Dictation history and opt-out of sharing audio recordings.

An earlier report by The Guardian had stated that employees working on Siri "regularly" heard "confidential details". Following the backlash, Apple had suspended its ‌Siri‌ grading practices and said that it would be introducing future updates where users could voluntarily opt into the program or stay out of it entirely.

With the iOS 13.2 beta this feature is now available for users wherein while installing the new update you will see a splash screen wherein Apple explains clearly if you wish to opt-out of sharing audio recordings. As per the report by Macrumors, here is what the message will read:

"Help Improve ‌Siri‌ and Dictation by allowing Apple to store and review audio of your ‌Siri‌ and Dictation interactions on this iPhone and on any connected Apple Watch or HomePod. You can change this later in the settings for each device. This data is not associated with your Apple ID, and will only be stored for a limited period."

For learning more about the feature, you need to head to the Privacy section of the Settings app wherein you can find the "Improve ‌Siri‌ & Dictation" setting and there is another setting in the Siri section which will let you delete recordings entirely.

