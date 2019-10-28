Monday, October 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple India’s iPhone sales slow down with sinking revenue and net profit

While the operation revenue fell 19 percent, Apple India’s profit dropped by more than 70 percent.


tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2019 13:58:44 IST

Apple’s sale of iPhones has taken a hit as the company’s revenue and net profit plunged for the first time in FY19. Analysts claim that the weakening of the rupee and higher import duties due to small assembling operations in the country led to the fall.

Apple India’s iPhone sales slow down with sinking revenue and net profit

Apple iPhone sales in India were “one of the worst” as shipments went down for the first time.

Coming from an Economic Times report, Apple’s revenue from operation went down by 19 percent to Rs 10,538.3 crore. These numbers came from the recent regulatory filings to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) that also showed a massive decline in profit of more than 70 percent to Rs 262.3 crore.

The report said that the company’s iPhone sales in India were “one of the worst” as shipments went down for the first time. However, with the recent price cuts and lower pricing of the newer models, analysts are expecting the revenue and profit to go up in the current fiscal. Another factor that will help Apple save on import duties is expanding its assembly unit for devices like the iPhone XR.

With the launch of the iPhone 11 and the inclusion of more premium phones into its local assembly will enable the company to turn around the numbers in FY20, according to Counterpoint Research associate director Tarun Pathak.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Apple

Apple reportedly has started the manufacturing of its iPhone XR in India

Oct 16, 2019
Apple reportedly has started the manufacturing of its iPhone XR in India
Apple iPhone XR is already being assembled in India, claims new report

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR is already being assembled in India, claims new report

Oct 21, 2019
Apple begins selling iPhone XR assembled in India, aims at expanding market share

Apple

Apple begins selling iPhone XR assembled in India, aims at expanding market share

Oct 22, 2019
Users of Apple iPhone 5, 4s and discontinued iPads need to update NOW to avoid losing functionality

GPS Rollover

Users of Apple iPhone 5, 4s and discontinued iPads need to update NOW to avoid losing functionality

Oct 28, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 review: The iPhone for everyone, but not the picky ones

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 review: The iPhone for everyone, but not the picky ones

Oct 15, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: A stellar upgrade in every sense of the word

iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: A stellar upgrade in every sense of the word

Oct 15, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019