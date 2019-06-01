tech2 News Staff

Apple has surprisingly increased the cellular download limit for iPhone and iPad users that prevent them from downloading large files from the App Store.

As noted in a report by 9To5Mac, the download limit over cellular networks is now 200 MB for iPhones and iPads, up from the 150 MB limit Apple had set back in September 2017.

But why does Apple have this limit n the first place? Well, the file size limit is designed to prevent iOS users from accidentally downloading a large app over cellular and using up all their data allowance or running up data charges.

But, even if you do have an unlimited data pack and you're willing to incur the data charges of downloading an app, video or podcast with a large file size - there is no working around this limit.

There's also no way to opt out of the limit, which can be frustrating for most users.

As noted by CNET, the last time Apple decided to up the cellular download limit was back in 2017 when it was raised from 100 MB to 150 MB. But Apple has been consistently increasing this limit as cellular data services improve across the world, but if you wish to download an app (which is larger than 200 MB) or game as an impulse, you'll still have to wait to connect to WiFi.

