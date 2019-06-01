Saturday, June 01, 2019Back to
Apple increases cellular download limit for iPhones, iPad on the App Store to 200 MB

The download limit increase could be helpful if you absolutely need an app when you're away from WiFi.

tech2 News StaffJun 01, 2019 09:54:55 IST

Apple has surprisingly increased the cellular download limit for iPhone and iPad users that prevent them from downloading large files from the App Store.

As noted in a report by 9To5Mac, the download limit over cellular networks is now 200 MB for iPhones and iPads, up from the 150 MB limit Apple had set back in September 2017.

But why does Apple have this limit n the first place? Well, the file size limit is designed to prevent iOS users from accidentally downloading a large app over cellular and using up all their data allowance or running up data charges.

Apple increases cellular download limit for iPhones, iPad on the App Store to 200 MB

A customer looks at the Apple iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo. Image: Reuters

But, even if you do have an unlimited data pack and you're willing to incur the data charges of downloading an app, video or podcast with a large file size - there is no working around this limit.

The limit has been upped from 150 MB to 200 MB. Image: 9To5Mac

The limit has been upped from 150 MB to 200 MB. Image: 9To5Mac

There's also no way to opt out of the limit, which can be frustrating for most users.

As noted by CNET, the last time Apple decided to up the cellular download limit was back in 2017 when it was raised from 100 MB to 150 MB. But Apple has been consistently increasing this limit as cellular data services improve across the world, but if you wish to download an app (which is larger than 200 MB) or game as an impulse, you'll still have to wait to connect to WiFi.

