Since a few hours now, many iCloud services and apps have been experiencing issues. While this problem is not being faced by all Apple users, many have reported problems accessing iCloud-based apps and services like Notes and Find My Friends. At the same time, some users are complaining that these apps and service are working “slower than normal” for them.

The issue seems to be going on since 9.30 pm on 24 October, and at the time of writing the story, the issues seem to be persisting.

Even on Apple’s System Status page, the company notes that iCloud is suffering a widespread service disruption of some sort.

The outage seems to have affected some key Apple software services, such as the iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, iCloud Accounts and Sign, and a number of productivity apps that sync using Apple’s cloud platform, including the Mail Drop, iCloud Calendars, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Notes, among others.

FUCK APPLE AND THEIR ICLOUD PROBLEMS. WHEN I SIGNED BACK IN ICLOUD ON MY PHONE IT DELETED ALL OF MY VIDEOS AND PHOTOS FROM THE PHILIPPINES. BEYOND FUCKING PISSED — Summers (@pimp_potion) October 23, 2018

Seems that #iCloud might be down, the only time I kinda need it? Haha — SpoopyYeti‍♂️ (@RebornYeti) October 23, 2018

@AppleSupport, what is this?!! I am trying to see my iCloud storage status on my iPhone and iPad but it tells me "Unable to load storage info". And then when I try to log into iCloud on my computer, I get a connection error. What the hell?! pic.twitter.com/83Qawd2Cl7 — Manny (@mannyotr) October 23, 2018

@AppleSupport How long until I can access my iCloud and photos again ?!?! or even log into my iCloud !!!!! — Ty McLean (@Tyler_D_McLean) October 23, 2018

And beyond Find My iPhone, Find My Friends and Backup, there are quite a few serious software tools that rely on the iCloud infrastructure, like iCloud Keychain for secure login and general account sign in for iOS devices and Macs, that are seeing problems as well.

Apple is yet to officially give out a statement on the issue. The company hasn’t really acknowledged the issue yet as well, but the System Status page makes it clear that they are aware of the issue.

If you are also wondering what’s causing this problem, we will update this space as soon as we find out the issue.