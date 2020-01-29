Wednesday, January 29, 2020Back to
Apple HomePod expected to be available in India soon, to be priced at Rs 19,990

HomePod has Apple's voice assistant Siri and will make music recommendations that go inline with Apple Music service.


tech2 News StaffJan 29, 2020 20:04:32 IST

Apple launched its HomePod smart speakers in the US back in 2018. It was sold in specific markets including China, UK, US, Australia, Taiwan and more only and now the Apple India website hints that it might arrive in India soon.

As per the Apple India website, the Apple HomePod might be expected to be priced at Rs 19,990. The smart speakers will be available in grey and white colour variants.

Apple HomePods

Apple HomePod specifications

The HomePod is 6.8-inch tall and powered by Apple's A8 chip which provides 'real-time acoustic modelling', echo cancellation and more using advanced software technology. Spatial awareness gives the HomePod its location in the room so that it can adjust its audio for optimal performance. HomePod will have Apple's voice assistant Siri, integrated inside the device and will make music recommendations that go inline with the company's Apple Music service.

Inside the HomePod you can find an Apple-designed woofer, a custom array of seven beam-forming tweeters and six microphones.

Out of the box, there is no support for stereo speakers, which means you can't connect two HomePods to make them a single unit. However, Apple has announced that this year a free software update will help you play two HomePods as stereo speakers and also enable multi-room audio.

