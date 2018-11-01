Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
Reuters 01 November, 2018 12:24 IST

Apple holds talks with iHeartMedia Inc for an equity stake in the company: Report

iHeartMedia is hoping Apple will take an equity stake worth millions of dollars.

Apple Inc has held talks with iHeartMedia Inc to take a stake in the US radio company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The discussions between the two companies remain at a preliminary stage and no deal has been agreed, the report said, citing sources.

Apple's logo is seen outside flagship store downtown Milan, Italy, October 23, 2018. Reuters

iHeartMedia is hoping the iPhone maker will take an equity stake worth millions of dollars, the FT reported citing one of the sources. The tie-up could result in a multimillion-dollar marketing partnership rather than a direct investment, the report said citing another source.

iHeartMedia filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, after reaching an agreement with creditors to more than halve its $20 billion debt. In June, John Malone’s Liberty Media withdrew its proposal to invest in iHeartMedia. Apple and iHeartMedia did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

