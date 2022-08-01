FP Staff

The rumours around the Apple car simply won’t seem to end. It seems that the Cupertino-based tech giant is one step closer to achieving that ever-elusive goal of developing and launching their own car.

Apple has recently hired one of Lamborghini’s top executives to help them design and develop their own car. The executive, Luigi Taraborrelli, has worked with the Italian supercar giant for over 21 years and had overseen the development of some of Lamborghini’s most iconic cars.

By the time he left Lamborghini, Taraborrelli was in charge of leading the development of chassis and vehicle dynamics. He seems to have left Lamborghini in May 2022 and will be joining Apple soon.

During his tenure at the company, Taraborrelli worked on the Lamborghini Urus, one of the best-selling Lamborghinis of all time, and arguably one of the most selling high-performance SUVs of the last couple of years.

He also oversaw the development of the Huracan Coupé, Performante and Aventador Coupé, among others. He also worked on a few limited series projects such as the Lamborghini Sterrato, as well as the Sesto Elemento. He was also closely associated with Asterion concept car. During his tenure he not only oversaw Lamborghini’s chassis development but also areas such as handling, suspensions, steering, brakes and rims, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Apple’s Car project, also called Project Titan has been in the news since the early 2010s and has had its ups and downs since being officially launched in 2014. The project has been repeatedly delayed and the company even reduced the team’s size at one point.

Over the years, a number of key personnel have joined and left the company, including several members from Ford and Tesla. The Apple project includes hundreds of former engineers from Tesla and other car companies, including Rivian Automotive Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo, Volvo Car AB and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. It also has former senior design executives on staff from Tesla, McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin, and BMW.