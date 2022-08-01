Monday, August 01, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple hires top Lamborghini executive for its Apple Car project team

Apple has hired one of Lamborghini’s top executives to help the Cupertino-based tech giant to develop its own car. The Apple Car project or Project Titan was officially launched in 2014 and has faced a number of issues over the years.


FP StaffAug 01, 2022 17:45:38 IST

The rumours around the Apple car simply won’t seem to end. It seems that the Cupertino-based tech giant is one step closer to achieving that ever-elusive goal of developing and launching their own car.

Apple has recently hired one of Lamborghini’s top executives to help them design and develop their own car. The executive, Luigi Taraborrelli, has worked with the Italian supercar giant for over 21 years and had overseen the development of some of Lamborghini’s most iconic cars. 

Apple poaches key Lamborghini executive for its Apple Car Project team 2

By the time he left Lamborghini, Taraborrelli was in charge of leading the development of chassis and vehicle dynamics. He seems to have left Lamborghini in May 2022 and will be joining Apple soon.

During his tenure at the company, Taraborrelli worked on the Lamborghini Urus, one of the best-selling Lamborghinis of all time, and arguably one of the most selling high-performance SUVs of the last couple of years. 

He also oversaw the development of the  Huracan Coupé, Performante and Aventador Coupé, among others. He also worked on a few limited series projects such as the Lamborghini Sterrato, as well as the Sesto Elemento. He was also closely associated with Asterion concept car. During his tenure he not only oversaw Lamborghini’s chassis development but also areas such as handling, suspensions, steering, brakes and rims, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Apple’s Car project, also called Project Titan has been in the news since the early 2010s and has had its ups and downs since being officially launched in 2014. The project has been repeatedly delayed and the company even reduced the team’s size at one point.

Apple poaches key Lamborghini executive for its Apple Car Project team

Over the years, a number of key personnel have joined and left the company, including several members from Ford and Tesla. The Apple project includes hundreds of former engineers from Tesla and other car companies, including Rivian Automotive Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo, Volvo Car AB and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. It also has former senior design executives on staff from Tesla, McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin, and BMW.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Government of India issues warning about security and hacking risk of Apple Watches

Jul 26, 2022
Government of India issues warning about security and hacking risk of Apple Watches
New Apple patent suggests iPhones could get feature lasers adding more biometric capabilities

Apple

New Apple patent suggests iPhones could get feature lasers adding more biometric capabilities

Jul 22, 2022
Here’s how to disable some of iOS 16’s most annoying features and get the most out of your iOS devices

Apple

Here’s how to disable some of iOS 16’s most annoying features and get the most out of your iOS devices

Jul 25, 2022
iPhone 14 Max & Pro Max production falls far behind schedule, but Apple still on track for early fall launch

Apple

iPhone 14 Max & Pro Max production falls far behind schedule, but Apple still on track for early fall launch

Jul 18, 2022
Apple is planning to launch its M2 Pro powered MacBook Pro as soon as this fall

Apple

Apple is planning to launch its M2 Pro powered MacBook Pro as soon as this fall

Jul 18, 2022
Here's why Apple is ditching the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini with the iPhone 14 series

Apple

Here's why Apple is ditching the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini with the iPhone 14 series

Jul 27, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022