Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 July, 2018 12:10 IST

Apple hire's former Google employee John Giannandrea to head Core ML and Siri teams

John Giannandrea will oversee the strategy for AI and machine learning across Apple.

Apple is creating a new team under John Giannandrea which will bring both the Core ML and Siri teams together. Giannandrea, who just joined the Apple leadership, is the chief of machine learning and AI strategy and will oversee the strategy for Artificial Intelligence and machine learning across the company and development of Core ML and Siri technologies.

A former Google employee, Giannandrea spent eight years there leading Machine Intelligence, Research, and Search teams. Before this, he co-founded two technology companies, Tellme Networks and Metaweb Technologies.

John Giannandrea, Chief of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, Apple. Image: TechCrunch

John Giannandrea, Chief of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, Apple. Image: TechCrunch

According to TechCrunch, it makes sense to have one experienced person to overlook the teams, because AI is now central across most of Apple's initiatives. The internal structures of the Core ML and Siri teams will continue to be the same, but both will report to Giannandrea.

In the past, Giannandrea was a senior engineer at General Magic, a company that was founded by Apple team members in 1989. The company may have eventually failed, but they generated many technology breakthroughs like tiny touchscreens and software modems.

Considering that Apple has slacked in terms of virtual assistants and AI technology behind Google and others until now, it seems like this leadership role was a long time coming. Bringing on board one of the top AI executives in the tech space is a clear indication that Apple wants to speed their machine learning plants in the near future.

Apple is in the process of building one of the biggest edge computing networks ever for AI, as it has more than a billion devices in use globally.

tags


latest videos

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

also see

Duplex

Google confirms that it is not testing Duplex with any enterprise clients

Jul 06, 2018

Google Ads

Google introduces new ad-buying tools with machine learning to fine-tune ads

Jul 11, 2018

Facebook

Facebook removes more than 10,000 allegedly fake Pages, Groups before elections

Jun 27, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Machine learning technique developed to predict the biological age of muscles

Jul 06, 2018

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin to sell commercial flight tickets from 2019

Jun 26, 2018

Google Duplex

Google demos Duplex in new Assistant ad showing how it can get things done

Jun 27, 2018

science

Limestone

Kentucky limestone will be used for a new 21-acre oyster reef off Texas

Jul 11, 2018

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Ivory

Traders are still selling illegal ivory openly across Europe, says report

Jul 11, 2018

Space

Zimbabwe launches space agency to deploy observation satellites, navigation systems

Jul 11, 2018