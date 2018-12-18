Wednesday, December 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple hire ex-Tesla senior designer Andrew Kim sparking self-driving car rumours

Many industry watchers have called the Apple Car the worst-kept secret of the Silicon Valley.

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 18, 2018 13:02 PM IST

Renewing speculation of Apple's self-driving car, the Cupertino-based tech giant has hired former Tesla senior designer Andrew Kim.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Kim worked extensively on Tesla Model 3, S, X and Y along with the Roadster V2 and the Semi.

"His LinkedIn profile says that he joined the company in December of this year, while his Instagram confirms that his first day working at Apple Park was last Tuesday," according to a report in The Verge on Monday.

Kim's hiring comes after Doug Field, Tesla's chief vehicle engineer, returned to Apple in August. He also worked on the design of Microsoft Windows 10 UI and products like HoloLens and the Xbox One S.

In an interview published last year, he said that his focus at Tesla was on designing the cabin space inside the Model 3, a challenge that had to balance the needs of a car that could be driven by both a human and, eventually, a computer.

CNBC earlier reported that Apple has hired several former Tesla employees over the course of 2018. The Cupertino-based company has largely remained silent on its plans about the Apple Car.

Many industry watchers have called the Apple Car the worst-kept secret of the Silicon Valley. Apple is currently testing number of autonomous Lexus SUVs in California.

The company has also partnered with Volkswagen to help create a fleet of self-driving employee shuttles for its Cupertino campus.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

also see

Windows 10

Microsoft reportedly sending previews to users who manually update Windows 10

Dec 18, 2018

Apple Music

Apple reportedly acquires London-based creative service and music start-up Platoon

Dec 08, 2018

Apple

Apple announces plans for building a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas

Dec 16, 2018

Apple

Apple to invest $1 billion in a 2nd campus in Texas and $10 billion for data centers

Dec 13, 2018

Apple vs Qualcomm

Apple violating China court orders on iPhone sale despite software update: Qualcomm

Dec 18, 2018

Apple Pay

EU could investigate Apple Pay if there are formal complaints: Margrethe Vestager

Dec 11, 2018

science

India's Year in Space

India's year in space: ISRO's big wins in 2018, Gaganyaan 2022 and space startups

Dec 18, 2018

pet cloning

China's first commercial genetic pet cloning service duplicates a star canine

Dec 18, 2018

Rocketry

Five back-to-back satellite launches starting today close 2018's rocket roster

Dec 18, 2018

Lunar Missions

Israel's 'Genesis' spacecraft gets special passenger before 2019 launch to the moon

Dec 18, 2018