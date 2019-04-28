Sunday, April 28, 2019Back to
Apple held talks with Intel to buy its phone-modem chip business: Report

Acquiring Intel's technology could have helped Apple accelerate plans of making its own chips.

ReutersApr 28, 2019 10:02:16 IST

Intel Corp is exploring strategic options for its modem chip business, including a possible sale to Apple or another acquirer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel decided to exit the 5G modem chip business last week, hours after Apple settled a longstanding legal dispute with Qualcomm Inc, a key supplier of iPhone modem chips.

Intel XMM 8160 5G modem. Image: Intel

Apple had held talks with Intel around last summer and continued to do so for months until halting recently around the time of its settlement with Qualcomm, the WSJ report said.

Intel has already received expressions of interest from a number of parties and has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to manage the process, which was in an early stage, the report said.

Apple, Intel and Goldman Sachs declined to a request from Reuters for comment.

Shares of Apple closed at $204.3, down 0.53 percent.

Shares of Intel which were down as much as 11 percent on Friday afternoon after it cut its full-year revenue outlook yesterday, pared losses to close at $52.43, down about 9 percent.

