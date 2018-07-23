Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 23 July, 2018 18:02 IST

Apple has started manufacturing certain iPhone models in Bengaluru: Report

The Parliament was informed that the iPhone models are being made by a contract manufacturer.

Technology major Apple has started making certain models of iPhone in Bengaluru through a contract manufacturer, Parliament was informed on 23 July.

"While Apple has already started manufacturing of certain models of iPhone in Bengaluru through a contract manufacturer, details of private business decisions are not maintained by the Centre," minister of state for commerce and industry, C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Representational Image

The government has received representations seeking concessions including duty exemption on manufacturing and repair units, components, capital equipment and consumables for smartphone manufacturing, which have not been accepted, he said.

In a separate reply, the minister said as on July 15, 16,324 applications have been received of which 11,129 have been recognised as startups.

