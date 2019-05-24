Friday, May 24, 2019Back to
Apple has reportedly registered 11 new iPhone models in several Eurasian countries

The models are likely the successors to the existing line-up that will be launched in September

tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2019 18:27:24 IST

A new filing has been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database that lists the registration of eleven new iPhone models. Countries such as Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia require filings to be done for any new encrypted device sold in them.

Apple's 2019 iPhone XI. Image: Digit.in/@Onleaks

The registered eleven devices include A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223.

It was first spotted by MySmartPrice in the database. All the devices in the database are running iOS 12.

11 iPhone models listed on the EEC database. Image: MySmartPrice.

New iPhone devices are likely to be launched at the Apple event in September when the year’s refreshed line-up of iPhones are announced annually. Just like the previous year, three new models are supposed to launch and replace the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. There haven’t been much information dumps about the upcoming iPhone apart from leaked 3D renders displaying a triple-camera setup.

iOS 13 will be probably be announced and previewed at Apple’s WWDC event in June and when the new iPhones are launched, they will probably ship with the latest version out of the box.

