The US-China trade tensions have affected Huawei technologies quite badly and Apple looks to be profiting from it. If reports are to be believed then Apple is actually increasing production at its Chinese factories to meet the rising demands.

Research report publisher Cowen has said that Apple has increased its production capacity to 40 million units as opposed to the original 39 million. According to the predictions, 75 percent of iPhone production — about 30 million units for the quarter ending in June — will be across the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max models. The rest of the 10 million would be split between the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 models.

China is a market which Apple has been struggling for quite some time now and according to the latest reports holds just 9 percent for the first quarter of 2019, whereas back in Q4 2018, that market share was 12 percent. Huawei, before the US ban, came into effect, increased its market share from 28 percent to an impressive 34 percent.

Former KGI Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company will aim to sell 100 million units of 'a 6.1-inch iPhone it's planning to release this year'.