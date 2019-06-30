Sunday, June 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple has reportedly rampped up production of iPhones post ban on Huawei

Apple has increased its production capacity to 40 million units as opposed to the original 39 million.

tech2 News StaffJun 30, 2019 14:24:28 IST

The US-China trade tensions have affected Huawei technologies quite badly and Apple looks to be profiting from it. If reports are to be believed then Apple is actually increasing production at its Chinese factories to meet the rising demands.

Apple has reportedly rampped up production of iPhones post ban on Huawei

Apple's annual developers conference begins on 3 June.

Research report publisher Cowen has said that Apple has increased its production capacity to 40 million units as opposed to the original 39 million. According to the predictions, 75 percent of iPhone production — about 30 million units for the quarter ending in June — will be across the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max models. The rest of the 10 million would be split between the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 models.

China is a market which Apple has been struggling for quite some time now and according to the latest reports holds just 9 percent for the first quarter of 2019, whereas back in Q4 2018, that market share was 12 percent. Huawei, before the US ban, came into effect, increased its market share from 28 percent to an impressive 34 percent.

Former KGI Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company will aim to sell 100 million units of 'a 6.1-inch iPhone it's planning to release this year'.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Apple

Apple’s future laptops and tablets could feature OLEDs to compensate Samsung

Jun 22, 2019
Apple’s future laptops and tablets could feature OLEDs to compensate Samsung
Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Apple

Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Jun 20, 2019
Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Apple

Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Jun 19, 2019
Apple to strike a $100 million deal with Japan Display for its LCD panels

Apple

Apple to strike a $100 million deal with Japan Display for its LCD panels

Jun 27, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 high-res images leaked; reveal slimmer notch, triple-camera setup

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 high-res images leaked; reveal slimmer notch, triple-camera setup

Jun 26, 2019
Huawei could consider Russain-fork of Sailfish OS as its Android alternative

Huawei

Huawei could consider Russain-fork of Sailfish OS as its Android alternative

Jun 15, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019