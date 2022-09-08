Mehul Reuben Das

After months of rumours, speculations and conjectures as to what exactly the Apple Watches would entail, the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced three different watches – the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Ultra.

Straight out of the bat, we can tell you that Apple has really stepped up its game when it comes to smartwatches and fitness tracking, with the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE. With the Apple Watch Ultra, though, Apple is venturing into a whole new realm, one that is alien territory for smartwatches.

The Apple Watch Series 8

The new Apple Watch Series 8 offers the same screen sizes as its predecessor. In 41mm and 45mm, the Watch offers the same Always-On display as previous generations.

In terms of sensors, the biggest change has to be the new array of motion sensors and gyroscopes, as well as the temperature sensors, which have been developed with a focus on women’s health.

The Apple Watch Series 8 gets two temperature sensors, one in the bottom and one at the screen. These sensors help women keep a track of their menstrual cycle, ovulation, and fertility cycles. Furthermore, all of this data is stored locally on the user’s iPhone, which, cannot be shared without the user’s consent. Even Apple does not have access to this data.

While this may seem like a fairly simple feature in most countries, this is a huge moment for tech and women’s rights, especially within the American context, given how women’s reproductive rights have taken a beating this year in most states there.

Another cool feature that the Watch Series gets is the crash detection feature. The new Crash Detection feature works just like Fall Detection. When the Watch believes you’ve been in an accident, it asks you and then calls emergency. It uses a new technology with more gyroscope sensors.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has an 18-hour, all-day battery life, which, thanks to a new Low Power Mode, can be extended to up to 36 hours of battery life. In addition, for the first time, the smartwatch will offer International Roaming.

The Apple Watch SE

The new Apple Watch SE gets a 30 per cent larger display than the previous model. The Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases. While the basic design stays the same for the Watch SE, it gets a range of new features. The Watch SE is also lighter than before.

Apple says that with watchOS 9, Apple Watch SE users can enjoy the benefits of the new Compass app in addition to the enhanced fitness and wellness features.

The new Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience, including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app.

It also gets a completely redesigned back case that perfectly matches the three classic case finishes.

The revamped Apple Watch SE also gets the same dual-core processor as the Series 8, and the Apple Watch Ultra, which is the S8 SiP.

The Apple Watch Ultra

Now, this is the Apple Watch that would make want you to finally get an Apple Watch if you haven’t had an Apple Watch already. This is despite the fact that it is more expensive than the base variant iPhone 14 that Apple launched. It’s a whole new category of smartwatches for Apple.

This is the rumoured ‘Apple Watch Pro’ version of the Series 8. It features a dedicated “action” button and larger digital crown. It has a huge 49mm case that encompasses the biggest display on an Apple Watch, which has a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

The Apple Watch Ultra has 36-hour battery life on single charge, and following an update, users will be able to get about 60 hours of battery life on Low Power Mode. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 8 & the Watch SE, the Watch Ultra has cellular functionalities, built-in to all watches. It also gets improved microphones and speakers for loud environments, which can be used to send out distress signals thanks to the in-built 86 decibel siren which can be heard in a radius of 180 metres.

It comes with dual-band GPS and covers both L1 & L5 frequencies, making it the most accurate sports watch. Users also get a dedicated action button painted in high-contrast international orange. The button can be customized for instant access to Workouts, Compass Waypoints or Backtrack – a feature that allows you to find your way back through a trail.

Apple has created a new watch face specifically for the larger display, called Wayfinder. It accommodates a lot more information and can be customized for the different environments that users are expected to take it to.

The Watch Ultra can go down to -20° C and as high as 55° C. It’s MIL-STD-810H compliant for Low Pressure (Altitude), High Temperature, Low Temperature, Temperature Shock, Contamination by Fluids, Rain, Humidity, Immersion, Sand and Dust, Freeze/Thaw, Ice/Freezing Rain, Shock and Vibration.

You can also use the Watch Ultra for water sports like kitesurfing and wakeboarding, and even do some serious diving. It’s certified to WR100 and EN 13319 – the recognized standard for dive accessories. There’s a built-in depth gauge that along with the Depth app shows time, depth, water temperature, duration underwater, and the maximum depth reached.

Pricing



The Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 45,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900 for the GPS-only models. The Apple Watch Ultra on the other hand is priced at Rs 89,900.