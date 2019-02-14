Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Apple has finally updated the App Store to make it easier to manage subscriptions

The update is rolling out to iOS user worldwide via an over-the-air push.

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 11:22:40 IST

A feature that was long (long, long) due!

Apple has finally updated the App Store to now make it easier for you to manage your subscriptions, by adding the option right in your profile. This update is being sent over-the-air (OTA) and will soon be available to all iOS users.

Representational image.

As of now, to look up subscriptions tied to Apple or iTunes account, you had to take a long path, which was via App Store > View Apple ID > then scroll to the bottom to find the setting. However, with the new update, you just tap your profile icon in the App Store and find “Manage Subscriptions” on the same screen, right there.

This feature was first spotted by a MacStories writer, who then shared it on Twitter.

