tech2 News Staff

A feature that was long (long, long) due!

Apple has finally updated the App Store to now make it easier for you to manage your subscriptions, by adding the option right in your profile. This update is being sent over-the-air (OTA) and will soon be available to all iOS users.

As of now, to look up subscriptions tied to Apple or iTunes account, you had to take a long path, which was via App Store > View Apple ID > then scroll to the bottom to find the setting. However, with the new update, you just tap your profile icon in the App Store and find “Manage Subscriptions” on the same screen, right there.

This feature was first spotted by a MacStories writer, who then shared it on Twitter.

Apple recently made a change (seems iOS 12.1.4 and 12.2 beta) to make it easier to manage subscriptions for iOS apps. Now you just need to open the App Store, tap your profile, and choose 'Manage Subscriptions'. pic.twitter.com/4PtxvAQjTm — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 13, 2019

