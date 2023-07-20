Apple GPT: iPhone-maker working on their own generative AI bot, employees already using it

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on artificial intelligence tools of its own to compete with OpenAI, Google, and other AI giants. They have developed an internal chatbot, “AppleGPT,” but the release strategy for consumers is yet to be finalised. Apple aims to make a significant AI-related announcement next year.

The company has built its own framework, called “Ajax,” to create large language models similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Apple’s Ajax system is built using Google Jax, which is Google’s machine learning framework. The system operates on Google Cloud, alongside Apple’s own infrastructure and Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS, powering their cloud services.

Security concerns led to delay

Initially, the rollout of the chatbot was delayed due to security concerns regarding generative AI. However, it has since been made available to more Apple employees, although access still requires special approval.

Apple employees are currently using the chatbot to aid in product prototyping. It can summarize text and provide answers based on the data it has been trained with.

While the Apple chatbot shares similarities with Google’s Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing AI, it does not have any unique features that distinguish it from commercially available alternatives, according to Gurman

Additionally, Apple has been actively seeking generative AI talent, as evidenced by job postings on their career page seeking experts in the field, particularly those with a strong understanding of large language models and generative AI.

Did Apple wait too long to get onto the AI train?

While companies like Google, Microsoft, and Meta have been swift in introducing generative AI products to the public, Apple has been relatively reserved in this area. Despite integrating AI features into its products and apps for quite some time, Apple now recognizes the growing consumer demand for generative AI tools that can assist with tasks such as generating essays and images.

The report highlights that Apple’s focus is on addressing potential privacy concerns associated with artificial intelligence. CEO Tim Cook has made it clear that while they plan to incorporate AI into more of their offerings, they will do so thoughtfully and with careful consideration for privacy implications. This cautious approach reflects Apple’s commitment to ensuring user data protection and maintaining its reputation for prioritizing privacy.

Guardrails required

To further advance its efforts in generative AI, Apple is actively looking to hire more experts in this field. The company aims to apply this technology to enhance the way people communicate, create, connect, and consume media on their iPhones and other devices.

An ideal application for Apple’s Large Language Models (LLMs) would be integrating them into Siri, allowing the voice assistant to handle more tasks on behalf of users. Despite being launched before its rivals in 2011, Siri fell behind the competition as Apple shifted its focus to other areas and prioritized privacy over adding more features.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, defended the company’s AI strategy, emphasizing that AI technology is already integrated into many of their products, including features like car-crash and fall detection. Cook also acknowledged the great potential of LLMs but raised concerns about bias and misinformation. He called for guardrails and regulations to ensure responsible AI development and usage in the industry.