Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Glass microphones to detect sound and direct users to its origin

The purported Apple Glass would apparently use an array of sensitive microphones that would help detect audio and also locate the precise location, directing the user where to look.


FP TrendingFeb 26, 2021 18:28:12 IST

Apple Inc always has a trick up its sleeves to surprise users with new technology. Now a new interesting patent concerning the future AR/VR headset by Apple, earlier rumoured as 'Apple Glass', suggests that a feature of the headset will potentially detect sounds and direct the user to their source. The purported Apple Glass would apparently use an array of sensitive microphones that would help detect audio and also locate the precise location, directing the user where to look, according to a report by AppleInsider.

Apple Glass microphones to detect sound and direct users to its origin

Apple Glasses. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

The Cupertino giant previously had applied for patents regarding sound quality in "Apple Glass," and making 3D audio for it, but the new patent application filed by the company with US Patent and Trademark Office shows that Apple is also looking at what "Apple Glass" can do with the audio as its microphones hear.

A figure from the patent shows microphones in different directions.

A figure from the patent shows microphones in different directions.

The patent does not go into details on how the sound processing would be accomplished but marks a possibility to display a notification when a precise sound is detected.

The microphones will reportedly be able to detect sounds that the human ear can't hear and will be situated in different positions on the device that will subsequently help the headset determine the position of the originating sound. The patent also suggests that the device can have a speaker for audio output as well.

As you know that granted patents normally don’t make it to production, so you should take this information with a grain of salt. It’s still quite early to determine whether Apple will be able to successfully implement this technology in Apple Glass or future AR/VR headsets.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple to launch two new MacBook Pro models with HDMI port and SD Card: Report

Feb 25, 2021
Apple to launch two new MacBook Pro models with HDMI port and SD Card: Report
Apple TV Plus show 'For All Mankind' now on AR time capsule app for iPhones and iPads

Apple TV+

Apple TV Plus show 'For All Mankind' now on AR time capsule app for iPhones and iPads

Feb 12, 2021
Apple M1-based Macs face malware that disguises as Safari extension and collects user data

Apple

Apple M1-based Macs face malware that disguises as Safari extension and collects user data

Feb 19, 2021
Apple is likely to replace iPad Mini with a foldable device that supports stylus: Report

Apple

Apple is likely to replace iPad Mini with a foldable device that supports stylus: Report

Feb 24, 2021
The Friday List: From a poetry writing workshop to a talk on the history of horses, your weekly calendar of virtual events

The Friday List: From a poetry writing workshop to a talk on the history of horses, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Feb 26, 2021
Google updates YouTube app for iOS after two months, rolls out bug fixes, improvements

YouTube

Google updates YouTube app for iOS after two months, rolls out bug fixes, improvements

Feb 16, 2021

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021