Apple gives customer data details to the Indian government owing to an investigation

Apple provided the device request data to the government in 63 percent of cases.

tech2 News Staff Dec 25, 2018 14:40 PM IST

Apple has given details to the Indian government regarding  27 devices and 18 accounts in the January-June 2018 period owing to an investigation of an iTunes Gift Card fraud.

Apple's logo is seen outside flagship store downtown Milan, Italy, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini - RC13307ADEF0

Apple's logo is seen outside flagship store downtown Milan, Italy. Reuters

The Cupertino-giant released a transparency report which detailed several of the government's request including  34 financial identifiers and three emergency requests. Apple provided the device request data to the government in 63 percent of cases and 85 percent in the cases related to financial identifiers.

"The high number of financial identifiers were specified in requests predominantly due to an iTunes Gift Card fraud investigation. One request may contain one or multiple identifiers. We count the number of identifiers identified in each request and report the total number of identifiers by type (Device, Financial Identifier, Account)," the company said.

In global terms, Apple said it had received 32,342 demands from governments to access 1,63,823 devices out of which 25,000 demands came in the first half of 2018. Apple granted 80 percent of these requests.

"Apple is committed to your privacy and being transparent about government requests for customer data globally. This report provides information on government requests received," said the company.

 

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

All Things Internet | Tech2

Samsung One UI First Look

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

