Apple fest on Amazon India: Deals on iPhone X, MacBook Air, iPad 9.7-inch, more

Apple Fest will continue on Amazon India till 14 December. Here are the best deals.

tech2 News Staff Dec 08, 2018 17:40 PM IST

With Amazon and Flipkart hosting their own sales for a bunch of days, Amazon India today has also rolled in what it calls the Apple Fest, where a bunch of Apple products are on discount, with some special deals being offered on the others. The Appl Fest is currently live on Amazon India and will last till 14 December.

Amazon India Apple Fest: Deals on iPhone X

During the Apple Fest, the iPhone X is available at a discount of Rs 5,000. Down from Rs 79,999, the smartphone is currently listed at Rs 74,999. Along with that it has a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months on all major credit cards.

Read our iPhone X review here.

Apple iPhone X. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Apple iPhone X. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Amazon India Apple Fest: Deals on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6

The iPhone 6S is also available at a Rs 5,000 discount, with its price down to Rs 24,999, as opposed to Rs 29,900. The iPhone 6, on the other hand, is available for Rs 21,999, instead of its original price of Rs 23,750. Both the phones are available with no-cost EMI options as well.

Read our iPhone 6 review here.

An Apple iPhone 6 is seen on display at the Apple store. Image: Reuters

An Apple iPhone 6 is seen on display at the Apple store. Image: Reuters

Apart from these, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and other iPhone models are also available with no-cost EMI options.

Amazon India Apple Fest: Deals on MacBook Air (2018)

The recently launched MacBook Air is also up for a good deal with its price down to Rs 1,05,900, instead of its proce of Rs 1,14,900. Bundled offers include an exchange offer with an instant discount worth up to Rs 14,034 and a no-cost EMI payment option.

2018-MacBook-Air-Apple-720-2

MacBook Air 2018

In addition, the 2017 variant of MacBook Air is also available at a deal where it's priced at Rs 57,990, which is a discount of Rs 5,000. There is also an exchange offer and a no-cost EMI payment option.

Amazon India Apple Fest: Deals on iPad 9.7-inch (2018)

The sixth-generation Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi is available for Rs 23,999, as opposed to its usual price of Rs 28,000 during the Apple Fest sale on Amazon. You can get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs 9,960 using the bundled exchange offer.

