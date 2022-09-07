FP Staff

Apple will be hosting the first of its Autumn 2022 launch events today, in which they will be unveiling the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series. Although the event, which has been named Far Out, will largely be a virtual event, there were a few seats for in-person attendants who would watch the launch of the devices from Apple’s Cupertino headquarters.

Most of the filming of certain portions of the launch event had already taken place in August. These clips will be played in conjunction with a presentation at the Far Out event

Apple will be launching the new iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. There are also rumours that Apple may launch a refresh of the smaller and more budget-oriented iPhone, the iPhone SE 4.

Along with the new iPhones, Apple will also be launching a series of new watches. We are likely going to see Apple launching the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Pro, in varying sizes. There is also a rumour that Apple will be launching a budget-oriented Apple Watch that would be cheaper than the Apple Watch SE.

Apart from the Apple Watches and the iPhones, Apple is also likely going to unveil the new AirPods Pro 2.

With so many devices being launched, naturally, tech enthusiasts from around the world are hoping to watch the launch event. Apple will be live streaming the event from the Cupertino headquarters from 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time. For people living in India, that roughly means that the event should begin at 10.30 PM. The event is expected to go on for about two hours.

Users will be able to watch the event via the official Apple website and also via Apple’s official YouTube channel. Apple will also be hosting the event on a number of different social media platforms.

Users who have an Apple TV, can also watch the live stream using that.