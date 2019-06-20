Thursday, June 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple explores moving 15-30% of production capacity from China: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15%-30% of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a restructuring of its supply chain, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report on Wednesday. Apple's request was a result of the extended Sino-U.S

ReutersJun 20, 2019 00:07:55 IST

Apple explores moving 15-30% of production capacity from China: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15%-30% of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a restructuring of its supply chain, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report on Wednesday.

Apple's request was a result of the extended Sino-U.S. trade dispute, but a trade resolution will not lead to a change in the company's decision, Nikkei said, citing multiple sources.

The iPhone maker has decided the risks of depending heavily on manufacturing in China are too great and even rising, it said.

Earlier this month, credit rating agency Fitch said it views Apple, Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc as potential blacklist candidates if China blacklists U.S. companies in retaliation for restrictions on Huawei.

Key iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron Corp, Wistron Corp, major MacBook maker Quanta Computer Inc, iPad maker Compal Electronics Inc, and AirPods makers Inventec Corp, Luxshare-ICT and Goertek have been asked to evaluate options outside of China, Nikkei reported.

The countries being considered include Mexico, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. India and Vietnam are among the favorites for smartphones, Nikkei said, citing sources who did not want to be identified as the discussions are private.

Last week, Foxconn said it had enough capacity outside China to meet Apple's demand in the American market if the company needed to adjust its production lines, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap further $300 billion tariffs on Chinese goods.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities said in a best case scenario Apple would be able to move 5%-7% of its iPhone production likely to India in the next 12 to 18 months.

Given the complexity and logistics involved, brokerage said, it would take at least 2-3 years to move 15% of iPhone production from China to other regions.

"We believe this is all a poker game and Apple will not diversify production out of China overnight and certainly a long-term US/China trade deal is key for Cook & Co. to sleep well at night," Wedbush analysts said.

China is a key market for Apple as well as a major production center for its devices. The company got nearly 18% of its total revenue from Greater China in the quarter ended March.

Earlier in June, Trump met with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to discuss trade and other hot-button issues facing the tech company as Trump deliberates whether to make good on his threat to hike tariffs on imports from China.

A group of more than 30 people from Apple's capital expense studies team have been negotiating production plans with suppliers and governments over monetary incentives that could be offered to lure Apple manufacturing, the report said.

A deadline has not been set for the suppliers to finalise their business proposals, Nikkei said, adding that it would take at least 18 months to begin production after choosing a location.

Apple and Foxconn did not respond to Reuters request for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Vibhuti Sharma; editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags
Loading...


Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Newstracker

Trump trade war may push Fed closer to rate cut it resisted

Jun 05, 2019
Trump trade war may push Fed closer to rate cut it resisted
Oil bounces off four-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally

Newstracker

Oil bounces off four-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally

Jun 05, 2019
Trump's threatened Mexico tariffs could cost automakers billions

Newstracker

Trump's threatened Mexico tariffs could cost automakers billions

Jun 05, 2019
Trump says tariffs on Mexico likely, decries migrant 'onslaught'

Newstracker

Trump says tariffs on Mexico likely, decries migrant 'onslaught'

Jun 05, 2019
IKEA teams up with Ori on robotic furniture to help you save space

Newstracker

IKEA teams up with Ori on robotic furniture to help you save space

Jun 05, 2019
U.S. report urges steps to reduce reliance on foreign critical minerals

Newstracker

U.S. report urges steps to reduce reliance on foreign critical minerals

Jun 05, 2019

science

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019