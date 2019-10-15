Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple explains why it appears to be sending some browsing data to China's Tencent

Apple says it does not send any data to Tencent or Google, instead, it receives a list of bad websites from both companies.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 09:26:26 IST

Apple, a company that often positions itself as a champion of human rights and privacy, was recently reported to have been sending some IP addresses from users of its Safari browser on iOS to China's Tencent.

Essentially, Safari has a feature called “Fraudulent Website Warning” in iOS and macOS, which is meant to enhance online security by cross-referencing URLs against a blacklist service provided by safe browsing providers such as Google and Tencent.

Apple explains why it appears to be sending some browsing data to Chinas Tencent

Representational Image.

Per the report by Reclaim The Net, this setting can be accessed on an iOS device by heading to Safari > About Privacy & Security. There under the “Fraudulent Website Warning”, Apple acknowledges that it may send your IP address to safe browsing providers like Google and Tencent.

"...Before visiting a website, Safari may send information calculated from the website address to Google Safe Browsing and Tencent Safe Browsing to check if the website is fraudulent. These safe browsing providers may also log your IP address."

Also, it was found that the “Fraudulent Website Warning” feature is on by default. Which means that the data sharing may have affected any/all users unaware of the feature. And if the user toggles the feature off, this makes browsing sessions less secure and leaves users vulnerable to accessing fraudulent websites. So the user loses both ways.

Meanwhile, in a statement to BloombergApple responded to the report saying that it actually does not send information to Google or Tencent. Instead, it receives a list of bad websites from both companies, which Apple uses to protect its users as they surf the web.

Apple says that it sometimes collects information about website that users visit but that is only if it requests more information to check if a questionable website is malicious. The URL, or website address being checked, "is never shared with a safe browsing provider," Apple said.

Whether identifiable data is shared or not, Apple and big tech are currently in the spotlight for either directly or indirectly taking the trouble to placate China and turn a blind eye to the communist regime's handling of the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Apple recently deleted an app that allowed protesters in Hong Kong to track the location of law enforcement, deleted the Taiwan flag emoji from the China region, and agreed to store iCloud encryption keys in China.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

macOS

Apple’s macOS Catalina is now available: All that is new in the update

Oct 08, 2019
Apple’s macOS Catalina is now available: All that is new in the update
Firstpost Explains: The NBA-China confrontation and why the Asian country matters to the league

FirstpostExplains

Firstpost Explains: The NBA-China confrontation and why the Asian country matters to the league

Oct 10, 2019
Facebook's end-to-end encryption could come to an end as US, UK fight child abuse and terrorism

Facebook

Facebook's end-to-end encryption could come to an end as US, UK fight child abuse and terrorism

Oct 04, 2019
Google starts responding to the investigation regarding its advertising practices

Google

Google starts responding to the investigation regarding its advertising practices

Oct 11, 2019
US Lawmakers request Spotify to provide evidence of Apple abuse as part of antitrust probe

Apple

US Lawmakers request Spotify to provide evidence of Apple abuse as part of antitrust probe

Oct 05, 2019
Microsoft’s tryst with smartphones over the years has been a mixed bag, but things are looking up

Microsoft

Microsoft’s tryst with smartphones over the years has been a mixed bag, but things are looking up

Oct 05, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019