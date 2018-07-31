Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 31 July, 2018 14:50 IST

Apple expected to use 8th gen Intel Kaby Lake processors in the 2018 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is expected to pack a Retina display and be priced in line with current variants.

Apple is expected to refresh the MacBook Air later in September this year and a new report suggests that the 13-inch notebook may ship slower than expected because of a decision made by Apple.

The Apple MacBook Air.

The Apple MacBook Air.

According to a report by Taiwanese publication, Economic Daily News, the new model due later this year will use 8th-generation Kaby Lake Refresh processors, instead of the earlier rumoured 10-nanometer Cannon Lake chips. The decision was reportedly made after Intel delayed production for the 10 nm Cannon Lake chips to late 2019, leaving Apple with little choice.

For a quick recap, the 8th-generation Core i5 and i7 quad-core CPUs were released in 2017 and have base clock speeds ranging from 1.6 GHz to 1.9 GHz. These will obviously be much faster than the current 5th-generation chips being shipped with the MacBook Air but many now wonder whether an upgrade will indeed be warranted.

However, according to a report by Apple Insider, the article by the Taiwanese publication refers to a "13-inch MacBook" which makes it unclear whether the news refers to the MacBook Air lineup or a new model being added to the MacBook Pro series. The confusion is due to the fact that the MacBook lineup has a 12-inch option, while the only notebook made by Apple that has a 13-inch display is the MacBook Air.

The new MacBook Air model is expected to pack a Retina display this time and be priced in line with the current generation MacBook Air's starting price of $999 in the US for the variant with a 128 GB SSD. A more expensive version with double the onboard storage could likely sell in the range of $1,199.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

also see

MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro saga: Apple's walled garden is turning increasingly Orwellian

Jul 30, 2018

MacBook

Apple 2018 MacBook Pro 15 performance issues could be more serious than expected

Jul 24, 2018

wireless charging

Apple just patented tech that wirelessly transfers power to another device

Jul 27, 2018

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple ships 3.5 million watches in Q2 2018, maintains lead in the market: Report

Jul 28, 2018

Apple

Apple has started manufacturing certain iPhone models in Bengaluru: Report

Jul 23, 2018

Trade Wars

Apple Watch, Fitbit and Sonos sales may be hit by US tariff on Chinese goods

Jul 21, 2018

science

Dolphins

It's a dolphin, not a wholphin, say scientists on discovery of rare hybrid species

Jul 31, 2018

Space

Scientists detect first radioactive molecule in space from 17th century explosion

Jul 31, 2018

Space Talk

Postcards from space: Why do photographs clicked in space have no stars behind?

Jul 31, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Robot learns life-like moves from simulation without being programmed to

Jul 31, 2018