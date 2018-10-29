Monday, October 29, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 29 October, 2018 10:47 IST

Apple expected to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini on 30 October

Apple hasn't updated the MacBook Air since 2015, but is likely to announce a new MacBook Air tomorrow.

Apple is expected to launch a new hardware line-up at a Brooklyn event on Tuesday, including the iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and an updated Mac Mini.

According to media reports, after launching new iPhones in September, the Cupertino-based tech giant may launch a new hardware series at its event on 30 October.

Apple. Reuters.

"The new iPad Pros are getting completely overhauled with a new design. It's the iPad equivalent of the jump Apple made with the iPhone X last year," The Verge reported on Monday.

Other changes for the iPad Pro may be a switch to USB-C and a redesigned Smart Connector.

Apple is expected to improve the internal hardware too, upgrading the chip to a new variant of A12 Bionic chipset.

Apple hasn't updated the MacBook Air since 2015 but the company is likely to announce a new MacBook Air.

Another attraction is an updated Mac mini which last saw a new model in 2014, said the report.

