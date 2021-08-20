FP Trending

Apple is finally expected to launch the highly-anticipated iPhone 13 in September. While the company hasn't revealed an official date, we do have several leaks and rumours suggesting the tech giant won't just introduce the iPhone 13 next month, but will also include some more key offerings.

Apple September event: What to expect?

It is suggested that Apple will launch the new iPhone 13 series in September. Besides, the four new iPhones, it is expected that the Cupertino company will launch the third-gen AirPods, new MacBook models, Apple Watch Series 7, and the sixth generation iPad Mini. There are chances that all these products will be introduced at separate events in September, as suggested by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

While exact details regarding all expected products remain unknown, there are plenty of rumours to give one an idea. Starting with the iPhone 13, there could be four versions of the new smartphone: the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max.

All new iPhones are expected to come with a small notch, support for Face ID and Touch ID, bigger batteries and improved cameras. The phones are also expected to come with better zooming capabilities, sensor-shift stabilisation, portrait mode for videos, ProRES, AI-based filters and loads more.

The Pro models are expected to come with a ProMotion display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Improved video capabilities could specifically be made for the Pro models.

The 2021 iPhones are also expected to be powered by an A15 Bionic chip, be running iOS 15, have bigger rear camera housings and come in several colour options.

Apple is also expected to introduce the AirPods 3, which could come with a new design. The new design is expected to bring a small stem and a universal fit, which will be a combination of the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro. It is expected to come with better battery life, improved performance, touch controls and more.

New MacBook Pros (14-inch and 16-inch) are expected with Apple's new M1X chip, a new design, improved performance, new colour options and much more. The sixth-gen iPad Mini is also expected to launch with the A15 chip, USB Type-C port, a new design, Touch ID, a magnetic Smart Connector and more.

Lastly, the Watch Series 7 could launch, too, and is expected to have flat edges (much like the iPhone 12 series), a better display and processor, enhanced health features and more.