Apple event to take place on 14 September: iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 expected

The iPhone 13 series is said to come with hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites.


tech2 News StaffSep 08, 2021 11:22:55 IST

Apple will host a digital launch event on 14 September at 10.30 pm IST. Although the company has not revealed it yet, it is likely to launch iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3. The much-anticipated feature of the upcoming iPhone series is the emergency feature that will allow iPhone 13 users to place calls even when there are no cellular networks in the particular area. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the tech giant is planning to use LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite connectivity for this feature. However, it is expected that because of the limited hardware, this feature will be available in 'select markets' only.

Apple event will take place on 14 September.

Apple iPhone 13 series expected specifications, features

As per a report by MacRumours, iPhone 13 series might include a 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌, a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. In terms of design, the models might come with a smaller notch, the rest is expected to be the same as the iPhone 12 series.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a note to investors, has suggested Apple will include the technology in the 2021 iPhones. The new-gen phone is said to come with hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites. With this, users will be able to send a message or call someone even when no 4G or 5G network is available.

As for the camera, Apple might bring a new sensor-shift optical image stabilisation for better autofocus and a better ultra-wide camera for Pro models. The company might also improve the iPhone 13 Pro camera to bring it in line with the Pro Max model.

The upcoming models might be powered by a new A15 chipset that brings speed and efficiency improvements along with 5G connectivity. In addition to this, the Pro models are expected to feature a 120 Hz ProMotion display. Bigger batteries and more storage are also expected for all the iPhone 13 models.

Suggested by Tipster Dave Zatz, an improved MagSafe charger might also launch alongside iPhone 13 series on 14 September.

Apple Watch Series 7 expected specifications

Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to come with a flat-edged design, thinner edges and more display space. It is likely to come in two size variants that include 41 mm and 45 mm. It might be powered by a faster S7 chip and a bigger battery. However, the report suggests that the smartwatch will not include any new health sensors.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Watch Series 7 manufacturers are facing production difficulties, so there are chances that users will face a delay in its availability initially.

Apple AirPods 3 expected specifications

The third generation of Apple AirPods is likely to come with silicone tips and might look like AirPods Pro. The earbuds are expected to have a shorter AirPods Pro-like stem. AirPods 3 is likely to lack active noise cancellation.

