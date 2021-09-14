21:57 (IST)
Apple iPhone 13 series might include four models
iPhone 13 series might include a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
tech2 News StaffSep 14, 2021 21:49:00 IST
The iPhone 13 series is said to come with hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites.
Apple will host a digital launch event called "California Streaming" today at 10.30 pm IST. The company is expected to launch iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 at the event today. Just like iPhone 12 series, the new iPhone series is likely to include four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max.
The Apple launch event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST. The livestream link of the event will be available on its YouTube page and Apple event page. Interested viewers can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.
As per a report by MacRumours, iPhone 13 series might include a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. In terms of design, the models might come with a smaller notch, the rest is expected to be the same as the iPhone 12 series.
Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a note to investors, has suggested Apple will include the technology in the 2021 iPhones. The new-gen phone is said to come with hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites. With this, users will be able to send a message or call someone even when no 4G or 5G network is available.
As for the camera, Apple might bring a new sensor-shift optical image stabilisation for better autofocus and a better ultra-wide camera for Pro models. The company might also improve the iPhone 13 Pro camera to bring it in line with the Pro Max model.
The upcoming models might be powered by a new A15 chipset that brings speed and efficiency improvements along with 5G connectivity. In addition to this, the Pro models are expected to feature a 120 Hz ProMotion display. Bigger batteries and more storage are also expected for all the iPhone 13 models.
Suggested by Tipster Dave Zatz, an improved MagSafe charger might also launch alongside iPhone 13 series on 14 September.
Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to come with a flat-edged design, thinner edges and more display space. It is likely to come in two size variants that include 41 mm and 45 mm. It might be powered by a faster S7 chip and a bigger battery. However, the report suggests that the smartwatch will not include any new health sensors.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Watch Series 7 manufacturers are facing production difficulties, so there are chances that users will face a delay in its availability initially.
(Also Read: Apple issues fix for a 'zero-click' flaw that can let Pegasus spyware infect devices)
The third generation of Apple AirPods is likely to come with silicone tips and might look like AirPods Pro. The earbuds are expected to have a shorter AirPods Pro-like stem. A report by CNET also reveals that the AirPods 3 might come with spatial audio support. In terms of battery, the earbuds might not get a bigger battery.
