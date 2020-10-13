Tuesday, October 13, 2020Back to
Apple Event 2020 LIVE Updates: iPhone 12 series with 5G connectivity, 120 Hz refresh rate display, more expected

Oct 13, 2020 20:29:51 IST

At the event, Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhones – the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

  • 21:10 (IST)

    Apple Event playlist

    While we wait for the event to kick off, we have cranked up the music, and looks like Apple CEO Tim Cook is doing the same. Cook has shared his own Apple Music playlist, and it's not all bad! 

  • 21:04 (IST)

    Apple event animation

    One of our most favourite part of this year's Apple Events has been the special 'like' animation on Twitter. 

    Haven't seen it yet? Try it! 

  • 20:59 (IST)

    iPhone 12 series

    At the event tonight, Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhones – the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. 

  • 20:29 (IST)

    Hope you have got your coffee handy because the highlight day of Techtober is here! 

    Apple will be launching the 2020 iPhones in another two hours. Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the updates from the event!

The highlight day of Techtober month is here. Apple will be launching its 2020 iPhones at an event in Apple Park today. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhones – the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Some reports even suggest that a new HomePod could be released at the event, as well. The event is scheduled to kick off at 10.30 pm IST. Here's how you can watch the launch event live stream.

The theme of this year's event is 'speed', which could mean a couple of things – the iPhone 12 lineup may feature 5G connectivity, it could come with a faster chipset, or the speed could mean a higher display refresh rate. Or, it could be all of the above.

At the launch event today, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones. The 2020 lineup is believed to include the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to feature a 5.4-inch display, and be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The iPhone 12 is believed to feature a 6.1-inch display and have 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max a 6.2-inch display and their storage configuration will begin from 128 GB.

For complete details on all what Apple may have in store for us today, read here.



