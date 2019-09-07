Saturday, September 07, 2019Back to
Apple disputes Google security researcher findings on iPhone attack

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Friday disputed the way that researchers at Alphabet Inc's cybersecurity team characterized an iPhone security flaw that they said could be used to track users of the smartphone in real time. Google Project Zero researchers said last week that a collection of five security flaws led to a "sustained effort to hack the users of iPhones in certain communities over a period of at least two years." Apple on Friday said the attack "was narrowly focused" and affected "fewer than a dozen websites that focus on content related to the Uighur community" rather than the "en masse" hack of iPhone users described by Google researchers. Apple also said it fixed the issue within 10 days of being notified by Google


ReutersSep 07, 2019 00:15:52 IST

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

