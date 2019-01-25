Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple dismisses more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle project: Report

Last year, the iPhone maker hired Doug Field, an Apple veteran and a Tesla engineering vice president.

Reuters Jan 25, 2019 13:57:10 IST

Apple Inc has dismissed more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle group, Project Titan, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple logo.

Apple logo.

The dismissals are seen, internally, as anticipated restructuring under the relatively new leadership of Project Titan, CNBC said.

“As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company, where they will support machine learning and other initiatives, across all of Apple,” the company said in a statement.

However, Apple didn’t confirm or deny the layoffs.

Last year, the iPhone maker hired Doug Field, an Apple veteran and a Tesla engineering vice president, to lead the Project Titan team alongside Bob Mansfield.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019
Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019

Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019
Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019

Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019
Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

also see

Tesla

Tesla signs preliminary agreement with China’s Tianjin Lishen for battery supply

Jan 22, 2019

Apple

Apple will cut back on hiring after lower-than-expected iPhone sales: Report

Jan 17, 2019

Apple

Apple's iPhone line-up to completely embrace OLED displays in 2020: Report

Jan 11, 2019

Apple

Poor iPhone sales may have prompted Apple to cut iPhone XR, XS prices in China

Jan 11, 2019

iPhone

Apple launches smart battery cases for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR at $129

Jan 16, 2019

iPhone sales

Apple iPhone shipments in India have fallen by as much as 50%: Report

Jan 14, 2019

science

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019

Basic Income

India is attempting the biggest universal basic income experiment in history

Jan 23, 2019