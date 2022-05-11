Mehul Das

It truly is the end of an era. Apple has released a press note stating that they are going to stop the production of the 7th Gen iPod touch, and with it, all iPods. The most recent version of the iPod touch was launched in 2019, featured the A10 bionic chip, and had 256 GB of storage.

The iPod touch was the last remaining model in Apple’s celebrated line of media players. Over the years, the iPod had faced some stiff competition from the likes of Sony and Panasonic, but it prevailed. Every time a tech company has touted one of their products to be an iPod killer, the said product has been a disaster(we’re looking at you Microsoft and your Zune). Needless to say, the iPod will go down as one of the most important pieces of tech of the 21st century.

Launched over two decades ago, the iPod changed the way people thought about music and made an everlasting impact on how the music industry functions. The iPod series has been home to many great products from Apple, including the original iPod, the popular iPod nano, the iconic iPod Shuffle, and of course, the iPod touch, which was nothing short of a smartphone, minus the calling capabilities.

The iPod touch was first launched in 2007, the same year that Apple launched the iPhone, and has been one of the most vital elements that have coerced users to develop how they consume any content.

However, thanks to the ever growing popularity, modularity and affordability of really good smartphones, the writing has been on the wall for quite some time for media players like the iPod Touch. In 2017, Apple discontinued the iPod Nano, its best-selling media player for years. In 2014, it killed off the classic iPod, citing the necessity of reallocating resources. Apple, killing off the iPod touch, was only a matter of time, and shouldn’t come as a surprise.

What is surprising though, is that Apple kept the product going for so long. Clearly, they had lost interest in the product and this can be ascertained from the fact that the iPod touch did not receive an upgrade in over three years. Plus, with global smartphone penetration at an all time high, ardent iPod fans too had lost interest in the product.

As iconic as the iPod was, it was bound to be killed off at some point. Still, if anyone wants to get their hands on one for sentimental reasons, Apple has stated that the product will be available while stocks last.