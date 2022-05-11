Wednesday, May 11, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

End of an era: Apple discontinues the iPod touch, finally killing off the iconic iPod product line

Apple is discontinuing production of the iPod Touch, and with it, killing off the iPod line of media players. For a number of reasons, this is the end of an era.


Mehul DasMay 11, 2022 10:39:19 IST

It truly is the end of an era. Apple has released a press note stating that they are going to stop the production of the 7th Gen iPod touch, and with it, all iPods. The most recent version of the iPod touch was launched in 2019, featured the A10 bionic chip, and had 256 GB of storage.

Apple discontinues iPod line, Kills off the last iPod Touch

The iPod touch was the last remaining model in Apple’s celebrated line of media players. Over the years, the iPod had faced some stiff competition from the likes of Sony and Panasonic, but it prevailed. Every time a tech company has touted one of their products to be an iPod killer, the said product has been a disaster(we’re looking at you Microsoft and your Zune). Needless to say, the iPod will go down as one of the most important pieces of tech of the 21st century.

Apple discontinues iPod line, Kills off the last iPod Touch

Launched over two decades ago, the iPod changed the way people thought about music and made an everlasting impact on how the music industry functions. The iPod series has been home to many great products from Apple, including the original iPod, the popular iPod nano, the iconic iPod Shuffle, and of course, the iPod touch, which was nothing short of a smartphone, minus the calling capabilities. 

The iPod touch was first launched in 2007, the same year that Apple launched the iPhone, and has been one of the most vital elements that have coerced users to develop how they consume any content.

Apple discontinues iPod line, Kills off the last iPod Touch

However, thanks to the ever growing popularity, modularity and affordability of really good smartphones, the writing has been on the wall for quite some time for media players like the iPod Touch. In 2017, Apple discontinued the iPod Nano, its best-selling media player for years. In 2014, it killed off the classic iPod, citing the necessity of reallocating resources. Apple, killing off the iPod touch, was only a matter of time, and shouldn’t come as a surprise.

What is surprising though, is that Apple kept the product going for so long. Clearly, they had lost interest in the product and this can be ascertained from the fact that the iPod touch did not receive an upgrade in over three years. Plus, with global smartphone penetration at an all time high, ardent iPod fans too had lost interest in the product.

Apple discontinues iPod line, Kills off the last iPod Touch

As iconic as the iPod was, it was bound to be killed off at some point. Still, if anyone wants to get their hands on one for sentimental reasons, Apple has stated that the product will be available while stocks last.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Shiv Kumar Sharma, says music has lost a maestro

May 10, 2022
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Shiv Kumar Sharma, says music has lost a maestro
Netflix crisis: Why the reports of its death are grossly exaggerated

InMyOpinion

Netflix crisis: Why the reports of its death are grossly exaggerated

May 04, 2022
A look at the current state of the Indian music industry

A look at the current state of the Indian music industry

Apr 30, 2022
Thar, Stranger Things season 4 Part 1, Saani Kaayidham — What's streaming in May on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Thar, Stranger Things season 4 Part 1, Saani Kaayidham — What's streaming in May on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

May 01, 2022
Explained: Why Apple stopped accepting debit & credit card payments for app store & what can users do

Explained: Why Apple stopped accepting debit & credit card payments for app store & what can users do

May 06, 2022
From iPhone 6S to iPhone SE, these devices will not be getting the iOS 16 update

From iPhone 6S to iPhone SE, these devices will not be getting the iOS 16 update

Apr 28, 2022

science

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

May 09, 2022
Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

May 09, 2022
Explained: How the world’s first space hotel plans on replicating the Earth’s gravity in space

Explained: How the world’s first space hotel plans on replicating the Earth’s gravity in space

Apr 29, 2022
Meet DALL-E, The AI “Artist” That Can Literally Generate Paintings & Photos Worth Millions

Meet DALL-E, The AI “Artist” That Can Literally Generate Paintings & Photos Worth Millions

Apr 14, 2022