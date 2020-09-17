tech2 News Staff

Apple has started releasing the latest software updates for the users in India. These updates include iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14. These updates were announced at WWDC 2020 that was held in June this year.

To recall, Apple recently hosted a "Time Flies" event where it launched Watch Series 6, Watch SE, new iPad Air and iPad 8th generation. The company also announced an Apple One subscription that gives access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud at a price of Rs 195 per month.

Here are the devices compatible with the latest software updates:

iOS 14

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone X S

iPhone X S Max

Max iPhone X R

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 14

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

watchOS 7

watchOS 7 requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later and one of the following Apple Watch models:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

tvOS 14