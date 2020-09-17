tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2020 10:35:58 IST
Apple has started releasing the latest software updates for the users in India. These updates include iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14. These updates were announced at WWDC 2020 that was held in June this year.
To recall, Apple recently hosted a "Time Flies" event where it launched Watch Series 6, Watch SE, new iPad Air and iPad 8th generation. The company also announced an Apple One subscription that gives access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud at a price of Rs 195 per month.
Here are the devices compatible with the latest software updates:
iOS 14
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
iPadOS 14
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (8th generation)
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (4th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
watchOS 7
watchOS 7 requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later and one of the following Apple Watch models:
- Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series 6
tvOS 14
- Apple TV HD (originally called 4th generation Apple TV)
- Apple TV 4K (5th generation)
