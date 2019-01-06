tech2 News Staff

After reports of customers receiving bent iPad units and teardowns on how fragile the 2018 iPad Pro is, Apple has published a new support page on Friday, detailing how the latest iPad Pro is manufactured.

Apple claims that the slight bends may be more visible to the eye due to the new straight edge design and that the assumed bend will not worsen over time. The company also reiterates what was previously said by Apple VP of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio that it specifies a deviation limit of 400 microns (0.4 mm), which is supposedly less than the thickness of four sheets of paper. Anything beyond this range should qualify for warranty repair or replacement.

The document also adds that for the first time ever, Apple is using a new manufacturing method called ‘co-molding’. Apple says that this process, combined with antenna "splits" for cellar function, may result in "subtle deviations in flatness more visible only from certain viewing angles that are imperceptible during normal use".

While images of bent iPad Pros on the internet appear to be bent far beyond 0.4 mm, a report by The Verge points out that when a device is as thin as 0.23 inches (5.9 mm), the bend is certainly more visible. Well, to find out if your eyes are messing with you, Apple suggests you go find four sheets of paper and stack them below your iPad Pro to find out.

Considering one has to shell out at least Rs 71,900 for a Wi-Fi-only model of the 2018 iPad Pro and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, it is rather frustrating to have to check if you have a bent device.

