Sunday, January 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple details how it manufactures the 2018 iPad Pro after 'bending' controversy

Apple says that a bend of up to 0.4 mm on the iPad Pro is normal and that it won't hamper its use.

tech2 News Staff Jan 06, 2019 10:33 AM IST

After reports of customers receiving bent iPad units and teardowns on how fragile the 2018 iPad Pro is, Apple has published a new support page on Friday, detailing how the latest iPad Pro is manufactured.

Apple claims that the slight bends may be more visible to the eye due to the new straight edge design and that the assumed bend will not worsen over time. The company also reiterates what was previously said by Apple VP of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio that it specifies a deviation limit of 400 microns (0.4 mm), which is supposedly less than the thickness of four sheets of paper. Anything beyond this range should qualify for warranty repair or replacement.

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

The document also adds that for the first time ever, Apple is using a new manufacturing method called ‘co-molding’. Apple says that this process, combined with antenna "splits" for cellar function, may result in "subtle deviations in flatness more visible only from certain viewing angles that are imperceptible during normal use".

While images of bent iPad Pros on the internet appear to be bent far beyond 0.4 mm, a report by The Verge points out that when a device is as thin as 0.23 inches (5.9 mm), the bend is certainly more visible. Well, to find out if your eyes are messing with you, Apple suggests you go find four sheets of paper and stack them below your iPad Pro to find out.

Considering one has to shell out at least Rs 71,900 for a Wi-Fi-only model of the 2018 iPad Pro and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, it is rather frustrating to have to check if you have a bent device.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

also see

Apple

Apple phone phishing scams are getting better at aping real support calls

Jan 06, 2019

Apple

Apple faces rough 2019 start in China with court battle, trade war and 5G spell

Jan 05, 2019

Apple

Apple iPhones see a drop in Q1 production estimates amid low demand: Report

Dec 29, 2018

iPhone XS

Three week old iPhone XS Max explodes in Ohio man's pocket, Apple could be sued

Dec 30, 2018

Apple

Apple cuts quarterly sales forecast as CEO Tim Cook blames slow iPhone sales in China

Jan 03, 2019

Apple

Apple's optical sensor provider AMS' shares 20% value after Tim Cook's sales warning

Jan 04, 2019

science

Evolution

Theory of evolution from Dashavatar superior to Darwin's: Andhra University VC

Jan 05, 2019

Get a whiff

Holy Cow! Does your milk come from cows that have a plastic sniffing habit?

Jan 05, 2019

Scientists hunt for microbes under Antarctica to understand habitats on Mars, moons

Jan 05, 2019

China's Population

China's population to stall around 2030, drop to 90% of today's figures by 2065

Jan 05, 2019